Suspect charged and arraigned in shooting of 2 juveniles and endangerment of another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of two juveniles.

Darius Edwards.25, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of assault and one count of wanton endangerment.

The shootings happened Dec. 7 in the 5000 block of Poplar Level Road. LMPD officers found two boys under the age of 18 with gunshot wounds to the legs. The arrest report for Edwards says a juvenile girl was standing next to the boys when they were shot, but she was not wounded.

The boys were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment of their wounds. The report states the injuries were not life-threatening.

Edwards was arraigned Jan. 6. Not guilty pleas were entered, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.

Bond was set at $75,000 cash. He is due back in court on Jan. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

