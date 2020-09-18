The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says several schools are in danger of having their sport programs shut down because people are reportedly ignoring mask wearing guidelines at athletic events.
Louisville Metro Government and Metro Council have approved revisions to the Residential Parking Permit Program that will ease current regulations regarding the establishment of Residential Parking Zones
After 111 days of protests in the name of Breonna Taylor, Louisville’s Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess testified in front of Metro Council about the city’s response to the unrest. A number of LMPD command officers also offered their testimony regarding police actions.
The city's settlement with Breonna Taylor's family includes several police reforms. While it will take some time, city leaders and experts believe if things are done correctly it could mean real and positive change for police and for the community.