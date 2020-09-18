Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell’s home Saturday

Protesters gather outside Sen. McConnell’s home Saturday

A group of protesters gathered in response to comments made following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
By 

Dustin Vogt

Breonna Taylor’s mother leads rally outside of AG Daniel Cameron’s office

  Breonna Taylor’s mother leads rally outside of AG Daniel Cameron’s office

Shooting reported outside of Jefferson Mall, police investigating

Shooting reported outside of Jefferson Mall, police investigating

Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,104 new cases, 9 new deaths

Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,104 new cases, 9 new deaths

Governors DeWine, Beshear, Holcomb, others react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Governors DeWine, Beshear, Holcomb, others react to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

Big Ten Schedule: Hoosiers open at home vs. Penn State

Big Ten Schedule: Hoosiers open at home vs. Penn State

Arrest made in Beulah Church Road triple homicide, victims identified

Arrest made in Beulah Church Road triple homicide, victims identified

Continued Coverage

Governors Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

Governors Beshear, Holcomb order flags half-staff in honor of Justice Ginsburg

FORECAST: Gorgeous fall-like weekend

  FORECAST: Gorgeous fall-like weekend

One dead, one injured in double shooting overnight

One dead, one injured in double shooting overnight

Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 scores

Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 18 scores

Joseph Oberhansley found guilty of murder of Tammy Jo Blanton

  Joseph Oberhansley found guilty of murder of Tammy Jo Blanton

Security ramping up at Jefferson Co. Courthouse ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

  Security ramping up at Jefferson Co. Courthouse ahead of Breonna Taylor case announcement

ESPN College Gameday will look, feel different on UofL’s campus

  ESPN College Gameday will look, feel different on UofL’s campus

No fans will be allowed to attend the event Saturday morning.
By 

Nick Picht

12:11 AM
JCPS ready for TDFN with safety protocols in place

  JCPS ready for TDFN with safety protocols in place

Players, parents and fans have been anxiously awaiting the kickoff of the football season. Each school has put new safety steps in place for the opening game.
By 

Connie Leonard

12:10 AM
JCPS outlines spending plan for extra $54M from proposed tax increase

  JCPS outlines spending plan for extra $54M from proposed tax increase

The plan splits the money to improve systems helping the school.
By 

Tori Gessner

12:08 AM
Schools urge sports fans to wear masks so teams can keep playing

Schools urge sports fans to wear masks so teams can keep playing

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association says several schools are in danger of having their sport programs shut down because people are reportedly ignoring mask wearing guidelines at athletic events.
By 

Evan Gorman

September 18
Local family holds onto each other and their faith in this trying time

Local family holds onto each other and their faith in this trying time

Lawmakers demand more polling locations in Jefferson Co. for November election

  Lawmakers demand more polling locations in Jefferson Co. for November election

Arrest made in deadly Elizabethtown double shooting

Arrest made in deadly Elizabethtown double shooting

Fischer given list of ways to regain city’s trust as some continue calls for his resignation

  Fischer given list of ways to regain city’s trust as some continue calls for his resignation

Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

  Daughter searching for mother’s ashes lost in the mail

McConnell, Ky. politicians react to passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

McConnell, Ky. politicians react to passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Report: Search underway for missing Indiana boy, 13

Report: Search underway for missing Indiana boy, 13

Indianapolis Missing Persons Unit detectives have been searching for the boy since Sept. 10.
Missing 17-year-old boy from Paducah found safe

Missing 17-year-old boy from Paducah found safe

Deshawn Cook is described as a black male who is 5 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Surprise album from Ky. native Tyler Childers addresses racism

Surprise album from Ky. native Tyler Childers addresses racism

The album came with a full video explanation from the artist of why he made it.
Police searching for suspect wanted in New Albany homicide

Police searching for suspect wanted in New Albany homicide

He is considered armed an dangerous
Free COVID-19 testing on Saturday

Free COVID-19 testing on Saturday

Free COVID-19 testing Saturday, September 19 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church
Gene Synder Courthouse closing next week

Gene Synder Courthouse closing next week

Right now it's unclear why the doors are closed.
Shooting victim found in crashed SUV

Shooting victim found in crashed SUV

In Lousville's Beechmont Neighborhood- someone called to report a crash early this morning, but crews arrived to find a shooting victim.
Local organizations push for the Black vote and change

Local organizations push for the Black vote and change

The Louisville Urban League is working on getting more people out to vote.
Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

Walmart raising wages for about 165,000 workers

Approximately 165,000 hourly workers at Walmart will be getting a pay raise ahead of schedule.
Escaped murder suspect arrested

Escaped murder suspect arrested

Jeremiah D. Wolfork, 28, was taken into custody by LMPD detectives around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Louisville Metro revises Residential Parking Permit Program

Louisville Metro revises Residential Parking Permit Program

Louisville Metro Government and Metro Council have approved revisions to the Residential Parking Permit Program that will ease current regulations regarding the establishment of Residential Parking Zones
2 SC boys taken from foster care home, mother wanted for questioning

2 SC boys taken from foster care home, mother wanted for questioning

Officials are looking for 9-year-old Matthew and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman.
Parents angry over police shooting book taught at JCPS schools

  Parents angry over police shooting book taught at JCPS schools

One parent, who is a former teacher, says it is not the place of JCPS teachers to try to “indoctrinate” children with the book.
Baby returned safely after car stolen from Circle K Parking Lot

Baby returned safely after car stolen from Circle K Parking Lot

The baby was returned safely after officers found the vehicle.
Program Alert: Watch WAVE 3 News at 5 on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV

Program Alert: Watch WAVE 3 News at 5 on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV

At 5 p.m., you can watch a half-hour of news on the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. If you have any of those streaming devices, it’s easy to download the free WAVE 3 News app to watch not only all live newscasts, but a host of video-on-demand content as well.
Woman shot in Lexington’s East End, one person in custody

Woman shot in Lexington’s East End, one person in custody

Lexington police say a man was dragging a woman with gunshot wounds down the street when they arrived.
Goode Morning Weather Blog: Friday Update

  Goode Morning Weather Blog: Friday Update

WAVE 3 Weather Blog
Counselor at Fort Knox High School dies following positive COVID test

Counselor at Fort Knox High School dies following positive COVID test

A counselor at Fort Knox schools died this week after she had tested positive for COVID-19.
Behind the Forecast: How weather affects Fall colors

  Behind the Forecast: How weather affects Fall colors

Weather plays a role in fall color but only for certain types of trees.
Metro Council passes vote of no-confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer 22-4

  Metro Council passes vote of no-confidence in Mayor Greg Fischer 22-4

A proposed resolution lists how Mayor Greg Fischer can regain trust with the city.
Joseph Oberhansley pleads his innocence to Clark County jury

Joseph Oberhansley pleads his innocence to Clark County jury

Oberhansley now argues he was coerced into his original confession
Retired Louisville Police officer of 40 years dies at age 90 of COVID-19

  Retired Louisville Police officer of 40 years dies at age 90 of COVID-19

At age 90, Everett "Boone" Pike faced his final battle with COVID-19.
Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

  Victim in horrific cross-state dismembering identified

LMPD found the torso of the victim around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in a park in Clifton Heights.
Report: City paid more than $60,000 to protesters for trashed belongings

  Report: City paid more than $60,000 to protesters for trashed belongings

Less than half the claims have been settled at this point.
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

  ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

Jerry Harris, the star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” was arrested Thursday on felony charges of production of child pornography.
Dequante Hobbs’ killer sentenced on federal firearms charges

  Dequante Hobbs’ killer sentenced on federal firearms charges

Wyatt Williams will serve the 70-month federal sentence in addition to a previous 20-year sentence in state prison.
Volunteers needed for COVID-19 plasma trials at UC’s College of Medicine

Volunteers needed for COVID-19 plasma trials at UC’s College of Medicine

The plasma treatment has been proven to be effective, but currently, the procedure is only done in hospitals, according to researchers.
Restaurants bouncing back with outdoor seating concerned about short autumn, harsh winter

  Restaurants bouncing back with outdoor seating concerned about short autumn, harsh winter

While outdoor heaters can help during the colder months and allow outdoor seating to stick around a little longer, one local restaurant owner says they’re expensive.
Senator Braun cosponsors Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act

Senator Braun cosponsors Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act

Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act would ensure that the federal government has a dedicated office for the enforcement of animal cruelty statutes.
Victim identified in New Albany apartment complex homicide

Victim identified in New Albany apartment complex homicide

Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that a man was found dead in the 4000 block of Prestwick Square, The Annex of New Albany, at about 5:15 p.m.
Mother pleads guilty to charges connected to drowning of infant daughter

Mother pleads guilty to charges connected to drowning of infant daughter

She will be back in court on Oct. 14 for sentencing.
Hundreds of nonprofits depending on Louisville’s annual day of giving for financial relief

  Hundreds of nonprofits depending on Louisville’s annual day of giving for financial relief

There's still time to give before the event ends.
Feds charge 7 with meth trafficking in Owensboro area

Feds charge 7 with meth trafficking in Owensboro area

Officials say seven people have been charged by a federal Grand Jury for dealing methamphetamine in and around Owensboro.
Drivers could be cited for hanging face coverings on rearview mirror in Ill.

Drivers could be cited for hanging face coverings on rearview mirror in Ill.

Often, Missouri drivers keep their masks dangling from their rearview mirror as a reminder to wear it. If it remains there as they cross into Illinois, they run the risk of getting a citation.
Deadline for La. residents to claim IRS stimulus check is Oct. 15

Deadline for La. residents to claim IRS stimulus check is Oct. 15

Thousands of Louisiana residents are leaving money on the table, according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority questioned at Supreme Court

  Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority questioned at Supreme Court

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Thursday in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

  Papa John’s to shift key departments to new Atlanta HQ office

Louisville-based pizza giant Papa John’s announced plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta.
Louisville firefighters rescue dog from house fire

Louisville firefighters rescue dog from house fire

No other injuries were reported
628 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Commonwealth

628 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Commonwealth

Eleven new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the statewide death total to 1,093.
16th person arrested in Madison child predator sting

16th person arrested in Madison child predator sting

More warrants are out for people in the operation.
UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

UK releases revised Spring 2021 academic calendar; no spring break

UK officials said the decision to remove spring break from the calendar is rooted in health and safety concerns for students and the entire campus community.
Shepherdsville police searching for missing teenager

Shepherdsville police searching for missing teenager

Call Shepherdsville Police Department if you have any information on her whereabouts.
Popular grocery store’s delivery van stolen in the Highlands

Popular grocery store’s delivery van stolen in the Highlands

The suspect was recorded on surveillance video in a non-public area of the store before unlocking the van and driving away.
Goode Morning Weather Blog: Thursday Update

  Goode Morning Weather Blog: Thursday Update

WAVE 3 Weather Blog
West Nile Virus case confirmed in Clark County mosquito

West Nile Virus case confirmed in Clark County mosquito

One in five people infected by West Nile can develop a fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, or a rash.
Metro Council’s no-confidence vote could impact Fischer’s future as mayor

Metro Council’s no-confidence vote could impact Fischer’s future as mayor

The Metro Council is expected to vote on a no-confidence resolution on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
Louisville public safety chief, LMPD officers testify in front of Metro Council regarding protest response

  Louisville public safety chief, LMPD officers testify in front of Metro Council regarding protest response

After 111 days of protests in the name of Breonna Taylor, Louisville’s Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess testified in front of Metro Council about the city’s response to the unrest. A number of LMPD command officers also offered their testimony regarding police actions.
FOP president calls for city to remove Breonna Taylor banners

  FOP president calls for city to remove Breonna Taylor banners

Several banners bearing Taylor's name were placed in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Louisville couple ties the knot, honeymoons in Florida during Hurricane Sally

  Louisville couple ties the knot, honeymoons in Florida during Hurricane Sally

Tuesday, Hurricane Sally moved in with heavy rain, high winds, and leaving thousands without power.
Evansville family vacationing on gulf coast survives, sings through Hurricane Sally

Evansville family vacationing on gulf coast survives, sings through Hurricane Sally

As Hurricane Sally made landfall on the gulf coast, we are learning a Tri-State family was just miles away from where the storm first hit.
Metro sewers reveal spread of COVID-19 in a new way

  Metro sewers reveal spread of COVID-19 in a new way

Studies suggest the new testing could allow public health officials to identify trends and make decisions as much as two weeks sooner.
’That’s not like Amber:’ Family of Middletown woman missing since ’16 pushing for answers

’That’s not like Amber:’ Family of Middletown woman missing since ’16 pushing for answers

The leads in Amber’s case have been few and far between, according to her brother.
Some LMPD reforms could help police and community trust again

  Some LMPD reforms could help police and community trust again

The city's settlement with Breonna Taylor's family includes several police reforms. While it will take some time, city leaders and experts believe if things are done correctly it could mean real and positive change for police and for the community.
3 years later, city still fighting LMPD Explorer sex abuse case

  3 years later, city still fighting LMPD Explorer sex abuse case

Two former LMPD Officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, have already been convicted in both state and federal court related to the case.
Breonna Taylor’s family has plans for more change after settlement

  Breonna Taylor’s family has plans for more change after settlement

Taylor's relatives said the settlement with the city isn't close to justice, but it's the historical list of police reforms attached that holds value.
Jefferson County Clerk rolls out expanded plan for general election

  Jefferson County Clerk rolls out expanded plan for general election

On the traditional Election Day, November 3, eight total in-person voting sites will be open.
JCPS discusses in-person learning plan

  JCPS discusses in-person learning plan

JCPS is preparing for the eventual return of students to the building.
Train, semi collide on railroad track in Oldham Co.

  Train, semi collide on railroad track in Oldham Co.

Crews spent their Wednesday morning cleaning up a crash involving a train and a tractor-trailer in Oldham County.