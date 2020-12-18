Skip to content
Actor from Louisville shares career journey before landing Christmas movie Jingle Jangle
Louisville native Justin Cornwell acts as young Jeronicus Jangle in the Netflix movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.”
By
Faith King
Thousands of JCPS families lean on community to make it through winter break
By
Taylor Durden
Beshear issues new order for schools not to return until Jan. 11
By
WAVE3.com Staff
St. Joseph shooting victim identified in Louisville
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court around 2 a.m. Friday.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:35 PM
Jeffersontown Police release bodycam footage after bystander mistakenly detained as suspect
Jeffersontown Police Department officials hope the body camera footage from an incident that has gone viral will help explain why officers got physical with a bystander livestreaming an encounter with police officers in late November.
By
Mike Fussell
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM
Grand Strand family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
A Grand Strand family is calling it a nightmare come true. Their 13-year-old daughter is not only battling COVID-19 but now also leukemia.
By
Ian Klein and
Kristin Nelson
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM
Brick and mortar store sales not slowing down in Louisville
Even though the COVID pandemic is driving a lot of online sales, small businesses in the area are still seeing a lot of foot traffic.
By
Ken Baker
Published December 18, 2020 at 7:55 PM
FOUND: Golden Alert canceled for Louisville woman with special needs
49-year old Virginia Cecil is 4 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 164 pounds, LMPD investigators said.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM
Zoneton fire chief laid to rest after battle with cancer, COVID-19
Fire Chief Rob Orkies served in the fire service for more than 36 years.
By
Nick Picht
Published December 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM
News Video
Hospitals on standby for Christmas, New Years surge in COVID cases
Fort Knox family spreading holiday cheer with massive light display
Thursday night, Dec. 17, 2020
UofL Hospital COVID patient survives after being told he had 24 hours to live
Jeffersontown Police release bodycam footage after bystander mistakenly detained as suspect
Thousands of JCPS families lean on community to make it through winter break
Continued Coverage
Managing holiday expectations during a pandemic
Although there’s hope in ending this pandemic with a coronavirus vaccine, it’s still claiming more lives than ever before.
By
Elizabeth Pace
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:59 PM
New program provides at-risk youth with careers, not jobs
The U Ask Academy was started by two men who know life in the court system personally.
By
Phylicia Ashley
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM
Indiana healthcare workers line up for drive-thru COVID vaccinations
Hundreds of frontline health care workers were slated to get vaccinated for COVID-19 Friday at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
By
Sean Baute
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:36 PM
Kentucky Derby thoroughbred slaughtered for meat in South Korea
According to PETA, 400 or more thoroughbreds from the U.S. are sold to South Korea each year.
By
David Mattingly
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:24 PM
Gov. Beshear confirms 3,179 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths
The state is currently seeing a 8.59% positivity rate.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM
FORECAST: Rain chances increase late Saturday
Some leftover moisture overnight toward sunrise Sunday may be more of a mix of drizzle and flurries, but no issues with that.
By
Kevin Harned
Published December 18, 2020 at 4:23 PM
Beloved local coffee chain closing one of its locations
Heine Brothers’ Coffee announced on its Facebook page Friday that it is closing its Crescent Hill location.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
December 18
December 18
6,088 new COVID-19 related cases, 84 new deaths reported in Indiana
The state has a 24.4% positivity rate.
By
Sarah Jackson
December 18
December 18
Appeals court upholds judge’s ruling in favor of Topgolf project
Supporters of Louisville’s efforts to open a Topgolf on the city’s east side got some good news Friday.
By
John P. Wise
December 18
December 18
Jeffersontown police release body camera video involving livestreamer at McDonald’s
Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders is providing more information about an incident that happened at the McDonald’s, located at 11600 Bluegrass Parkway, in November.
By
Sarah Jackson
December 18
December 18
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
The real estate firm that sold the home, said Jagger, 77, paid $1.9 million for it in late October.
By
Associated Press
Published December 18, 2020 at 12:52 PM
Behind the Forecast: Climate change affecting French fries? Say it ain’t so
Potatoes were first cultivated about 10,000 years ago. Now they are cooked and devoured hundreds of different ways.
By
Tawana Andrew
Published December 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM
SnowTALK! Weather Blog
WAVE 3 Weather Blog
By
Brian Goode
Published December 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM
Hardin County Schools release date for in-person classes
Hardin County Schools released a date for when the district would welcome students back to the classroom.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Lanes blocked due to multiple crashes on I-64
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:43 AM
Man dies in shooting in St. Joseph neighborhood
The shooting was reported in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Court around 2 a.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 18, 2020 at 6:26 AM
MOST RECENT
Actor from Louisville shares career journey before landing Christmas movie Jingle Jangle
By
Faith King
Thousands of JCPS families lean on community to make it through winter break
By
Taylor Durden
Middle Tennessee at Bellarmine postponed
By
Kent Taylor
KCD falls 38-7 to Paintsville in Class A state championship
By
Kent Taylor
Beshear issues new order for schools not to return until Jan. 11
By
WAVE3.com Staff
St. Joseph shooting victim identified in Louisville
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Fort Knox family spreading holiday cheer with massive light display
Families can tune their radios to 88.7 FM and drive by the on-post residence and watch the lights flicker on and off with the music.
By
Taylor Durden
Published December 18, 2020 at 1:00 AM
UofL Hospital COVID patient survives after being told he had 24 hours to live
Andy Smith's family said he was able to overcome the coronavirus under the care of Dr. Victor van Berkel at UofL Health-Jewish Hospital.
By
Shellie Sylvestri and
Faith King
Published December 18, 2020 at 12:59 AM
Hospitals on standby for Christmas, New Years surge in COVID cases
Hospitals are watching whether the numbers get worse as the holidays approach.
By
Jerrica Valtierra
Published December 18, 2020 at 12:56 AM
Couple charged with kidnapping, abandonment of child left at Goodwill
Federal investigators have charged two people in connection with the kidnapping and abandonment of a two-year-old boy who was dropped off at a Goodwill donation center in Southaven.
By
Janice Broach
Published December 17, 2020 at 11:30 PM
3 teen girls arrested for death of 50-year-old on River Road
All three are charged with one count of murder.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 17, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Couple celebrates 61st anniversary in ICU battling COVID-19
Myra and Louis Preston never imaged that they would be celebrating their 61st wedding anniversary in the Intensive Care Unit at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
By
Amanda Hanson
Published December 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM
People line up for pre-Christmas testing for COVID-19
COVID-19 has made the holiday rush of 2020 unlike any other as people line up for testing.
By
David Mattingly
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM
A day after vaccination, Baptist Health doctor feeling no major side effects
Dr. Anna Hart was among the first in the hospital to get the COVID-19 vaccine and said she has only experienced soreness in her arm.
By
Nick Picht
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:55 PM
Loved ones of woman found dead on Cane Run Road remember her life, career
Tracy Kenemore, 55, was a mother of three who worked as a traffic control officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department for 21 years.
By
Stephen Goin
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:17 PM
2 wanted for questioning after lottery tickets stolen from Meade County stores
The suspects are believed to be traveling in a 2011 black Chevy Impala and a late model black Ford Escape.
By
Makayla Ballman
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM
Louisville doctors explain whether pregnant women are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
As the United States gets closer to distributing a second coronavirus vaccine, there’s a warning for some people not to get it.
By
Elizabeth Pace
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM
Daniel Cameron reflects on first year as Kentucky Attorney General
It has been an eventful first year on the job for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
By
Sean Baute
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:28 PM
High court won’t block Beshear’s order halting in-person classes at religious schools
The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to block an order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear that bars in-person, K-12 education until early January in areas hard hit by COVID-19.
By
The Associated Press
Published December 17, 2020 at 6:05 PM
Beshear confirms 54 virus-related deaths Thursday: ‘The most we’ve lost since early on’
“I hope we don’t have another day that we have 54 deaths,” the governor said.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM
Anonymous donor pays layaway bills for nearly 100 Walmart customers
A Kentucky Walmart store made a heartwarming announcement on its Facebook page this week. (Photo: Mike Mozart/Flickr Creative Commons)
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 17, 2020 at 4:40 PM
Woman found dead inside home on Cane Run Road identified as LMPD employee
Dispatchers were called about “a person down” inside of a home around noon Wednesday.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 4:23 PM
Train derails dangerously close to home in Kentucky
A CSX train engine derailed after it struck a boulder that rolled across KY 2007 and onto nearby train tracks.
By
FOX19 Digital Staff
Published December 17, 2020 at 4:09 PM
2 men shot, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood identified
Two men who were shot and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood have been identified.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 12:52 PM
David Sparks sentenced for murder of Savannah Spurlock
The man who admitted to killing a young Madison County mother, Savannah Spurlock, learned his prison sentence.
By
Phil Pendleton
Published December 17, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Charges dismissed against protestor who allegedly pulled gun on driver
A protester who was seen pointing a gun at a driver on Shelbyville Road will not be charged.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 11:58 AM
Clark County sheriff receives COVID-19 vaccine
Sheriff Jamey Noel posted a photo of himself receiving the vaccine on Thursday on Facebook.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 11:36 AM
Rand Paul on Biden victory: ‘The fraud happened’
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that “in many ways” this year’s general election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple reports.
By
John P. Wise
Published December 17, 2020 at 11:24 AM
SnowTALK! Weather Blog
WAVE 3 Weather Blog
By
Brian Goode
Published December 17, 2020 at 8:12 AM
Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow canceled for 2021
Organizers said the show was canceled because of health and safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:43 AM
JCPS food sites to provide food for holiday break
Families can pick up two weeks worth of food at all JCPS food sites on Thursday.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 17, 2020 at 7:35 AM
How to protect your home against porch pirates during the holidays
With an uptick in online shopping amid the pandemic, only increased throughout the holiday season, more people are expecting packages delivered to their front door.
By
Stephen Goin
Published December 17, 2020 at 1:01 AM
Assisted living facilities among next group waiting for COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccine comes at a critical time, with 66% of Kentucky’s COVID-19 deaths coming from long-term care facilities.
By
Taylor Durden
Published December 17, 2020 at 12:58 AM
Louisville family loses patriarch to COVID-19
The family told WAVE 3 News that they are thankful for all healthcare workers and hold their hearts in solidarity with any family that can relate to their story.
By
Jerrica Valtierra and
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 17, 2020 at 12:55 AM
6-year-old NKY boy recovering after crash, coma: ‘He’s a miracle’
Gabriel Vazquez's mother credits the power of prayer for his improvement.
By
Brittany Harry
Published December 16, 2020 at 10:29 PM
LMPD: Man found at gas station after being shot on Peabody Lane
A WAVE 3 News photographer confirmed the crime scene is a Thorntons near Peabody Lane.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 16, 2020 at 9:36 PM
Double homicide investigation underway in Cloverleaf
A WAVE 3 News photographer said the crime scene is at a gas station.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 16, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Black community leaders advocate for COVID vaccine after many say they are skeptical
As COVID vaccinations are administered across the country, Black Americans remain among the groups with the least confidence in the vaccine, according to a recent study.
By
Maira Ansari
Published December 16, 2020 at 7:09 PM
Baptist Health Louisville vaccinates first group of frontline workers for COVID-19
The hospital received 975 doses of Pfizer's vaccine Tuesday morning.
By
Nick Picht
Published December 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM
Drug overdose deaths skyrocket in Jefferson County during COVID-19
By the end of the year, there might be over 60 percent more drug overdose deaths than last year in Jefferson County.
By
David Mattingly
Published December 16, 2020 at 7:01 PM
Health expert: Herd immunity will likely not mean the end of mask wearing
The CDC estimates enough people have immunity, either from past infection or vaccination, that it is very unlikely COVID-19 will spread significantly.
By
Mike Fussell
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:54 PM
Religious services making major changes for holidays
The holiday season usually sees some of the most highly-attended religious services of the year, but amid a pandemic, things have changed.
By
Sean Baute
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Although the results of the new vaccine are promising, some local doctors are still skeptical.
By
Elizabeth Pace
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM
First of 3 Angel Tree distribution days a success
Salvation Army officials admitted they were nervous at the beginning of this season since they did not know what to expect on distribution day.
By
Phylicia Ashley
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM
Breonna Taylor’s mother pens open letter to Biden
Tamika Palmer calls on Biden in the letter to prosecute the officers involved in the shooting that killed her daughter.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:19 PM
Franklin Graham: History will remember Trump as one of the great presidents of our nation
Evangelist Franklin Graham says that President Trump will go down in history as “one of the great presidents of our nation.”
By
Josh Carter
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM
Gov. Beshear reports 2,898 new COVID-19 cases; 23 deaths
The governor reports that 11 health facilities in the state have received their first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
By
WKYT News Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM
WAVE 3 News to air ‘Black in Blue’ documentary on UK football’s first Black football players
WAVE 3 News is thrilled to announce plans to air “Black in Blue,” a documentary about four very special University of Kentucky football players.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM
JCPS mulls return to in-person classes amid vaccine rollout
With a COVID-19 vaccine now in play, the state’s largest school district is eyeing a return to the classroom.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 5:19 PM
Clark County announces new COVID restrictions
The Clark County Health Department has issued new coronavirus restrictions that begin Friday.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM
Foul play suspected in woman’s death on Cane Run Road
Anyone with information is urged to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
By
Shellie Sylvestri
Published December 16, 2020 at 4:48 PM
LIVE NOW: State of Indiana weekly COVID-19 briefing
Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box will lead today’s meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Indiana. Other state officials will take part in the briefing.
By
WAVE3.com Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 2:15 PM
‘I want to go home’: Newport police release video from first interactions with man who claimed to be missing boy
Police have released the video from its first interactions with the man who claimed to be a missing Illinois boy.
By
Ken Brown
Published December 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM
NKY cafe owner criminally charged after violating governor’s COVID-19 order
'It seems aggressive for selling sandwiches,' says the owner of Beans Cafe and Bakery
By
Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published December 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM
$9.6M in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
The phony baubles and watches originated from China, federal authorities say
By
FOX19 Digital Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 10:24 AM
SnowTALK! Weather Blog
WAVE 3 Weather Blog Update
By
Brian Goode
Published December 16, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky receives largest single donation in its history
The donation was part of $4.1 billion in donations MacKenzie Scott has donated in the past four months.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 16, 2020 at 8:32 AM
Free gun locks available at police stations in Kentucky
A total of 2,050 gun locks were donated by Whitney/Strong and Project Child Safe.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 16, 2020 at 8:11 AM
Muhammad Ali Center to close due to COVID-19 cases
The Muhammad Ali Center plans to reopen in 2021.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 16, 2020 at 7:54 AM
Man found dead in Iroquois Park identified
Officers responded to a report of a person down in the 7000 block of Sanders Gate Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff.
By
Sarah Jackson
Published December 16, 2020 at 6:22 AM
JCPS schools could reopen by mid-February depending on teacher vaccination plan
Kentucky’s largest school district is counting on COVID-19 vaccinations to resume in-person classes safely in the new year.
By
Stephen Goin
Published December 16, 2020 at 12:25 AM
Long Co. children possibly exposed to COVID-19 during holiday activities
Long County Chairman Robert Parker is warning families their children could have been exposed to COVID-19 during holiday festivities in Ludowici on Thursday.
By
WTOC Staff
Published December 16, 2020 at 12:10 AM
Fischer announces creation of Vaccine Distribution Task Force
All across Louisville, the Vaccine Distribution Task Force will work to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who eventually want it.
By
Jerrica Valtierra
Published December 15, 2020 at 11:49 PM
Cincinnatians helping 8-year-old Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire
The 8-year-old girl has severe lung damage and burns to her face, hands, back and feet.
By
Jessica Schmidt
Published December 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM
Load more stories