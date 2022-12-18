LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Christmas being one week away, holiday shoppers are checking people off their lists. Local business owners are hoping last-minute gifts come from their shops, but that doesn’t always happen.

“I think online has taken a chunk out of everyone this year,” said Logan Manford, owner of BloFish.

Manford’s store, BloFish, is one of the many unique businesses in Nulu. They have been in Louisville for seven years. Their business model is comfy clothes for everyone. Buying from them is an investment in the community.

“Ten percent of everything we sell goes straight to local charities,” said Manford. “We give to the Home of Innocents just like we have done every holiday in the past.”

For Manford to continue supporting the community, he says he needs more shoppers. This year’s been rough for many business owners. With inflation rising, people’s budgets are getting tighter.

Now, small businesses are feeling the pressure.

“It’s really difficult, everything from manufacturing to packaging,” said Manford. “All the small things that make a business work have gone up in price, affecting us locally.”

Down the sidewalk, a century-old business tells a different story. Muth’s Candies’ array of chocolates, peanut brittle, and holiday treats keep them busy. Their staff of 25 works more than 12 hours a day to keep up with the demand.

“Candy is kind of a recession-proof industry,” said Sarah Blazin, fourth generation family member of Muth’s Candies.

Over the years, Muth’s Candies has built a large clientele. The shop opened its doors in 1921. Since then, the family business has created traditions that begin with supporting a local business.

“Their grandparents brought them here. Their parents brought them here. Now, they are bringing their grandkids. It’s kind of like a family tradition in Louisville,” said Blazin.

As Christmas grows near, businesses across the city are hoping a spike in sales can sweeten up the end of the year.