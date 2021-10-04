Charles Towne Investment Management Begins Investing in Music Industry

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Towne Investment Management (CTIM), the principal investment platform wholly owned by Charles Towne Holdings, is pleased to announce it has successfully raised capital to make a series of investments in the music industry and has completed its first deal.

The company's strategy is to invest in best-in-class artist management and talent agency businesses in strong financial positions seeking liquidity and growth capital. They take minority, non-controlling equity stakes, allowing ownership to retain independence.

They anticipate being a capital partner for further growth or liquidity, strategic acquisitions, and special projects or ventures.

The effort at CTIM is led by Bill Stapleton, long-time agent to Lance Armstrong and co-founder of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza Chicago, and John McAvoy, former president of Asset Management Finance, an affiliate of Credit Suisse, and former managing director at Credit Suisse. They are joined by Andy Brusman, CEO of Charles Towne Holdings, an investment banker with a long history specializing in the fields of sports, media and Entertainment.

This small group of investors will serve in informal advisory roles where appropriate and comes with a plethora of experience in strategic industries such as music, television, live events, entertainment, media, sports marketing, sports management, and finance.

About Charles Towne Investment Management

CTIM is the asset management arm of Charles Towne Holdings. CTIM partners with proven businesses operators to pursue opportunities where Charles Towne brings industry and operational expertise. The organization makes passive co-investments as well as buying minority non-control stakes where it takes the lead in pricing, structuring and oversight. Operating as a traditional merchant bank, CTIM secures investment capital as needed, allowing it to tailor creative capital solutions unconstrained by a specific investment mandate. In 2020, CTIM made its first investment in NRG Esports, one of the world's leading esports organizations founded by Sacramento Kings co-owners Mark Mastrov, Andy Miller and Shaquille O'Neal. Charles Towne Holdings is led by Chairman Dr. Harvey Schiller, former Chairman and CEO of YankeeNets, President of Turner Sports, Executive Director of the US Olympic Committee, and Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. Learn more at www.charlestowneholdings.com.

