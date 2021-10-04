Edison Plaza to be the New Home of Provost Umphrey Law Firm New office space will help firm better serve clients

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Provost Umphrey Law Firm will call Edison Plaza, located in downtown Beaumont, its new home.



"The practice of law is always changing," says Joe Fisher, Provost Umphrey Managing Partner. "With new technological advances being introduced, we are changing along with them."

Edison Plaza is served by multiple internet providers for fast and reliable internet access and Wi-Fi service. These services will allow the firm to expand its use of technology including website-based client conferences, digital contract signing, remote work access and internet-based depositions, mediations, and court hearings through platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and others.

"Our founder, the late Walter Umphrey, was committed to investing the firm's resources to benefit our clients," says Mr. Fisher. "Technology, a vital resource, will be used to best serve our clients' needs, advocate their cause, and communicate with other lawyers and the courts on their behalf."

The new space will house the firm's lobby, attorney and staff offices, conference rooms, and a large break area for clients and employees. The entire 11th floor will undergo renovations to create a new, modern law office for the firm. Provost Umphrey signage will be added to the exterior of the building.

"On behalf of the entire Albanese Cormier Team, we are honored and excited to welcome Provost Umphrey Law Firm to Edison Plaza," says Mike Albanese, Principal of Albanese Cormier, which owns and manages the building. "We strive every day to align ourselves and our facilities with truly, best-of-class tenants. Provost Umphrey epitomizes this in every way."

Renovations will also be made to create a Provost Umphrey help desk in the main lobby of Edison Plaza.

"We still want our clients to see a familiar face when they walk through the front doors," says Mr. Fisher. "Our main floor receptionist will give them the assistance they need."

Provost Umphrey is looking forward to this new chapter in its long history of helping those who have been wronged.

"We are the same law firm we've always been for the last 52 years and continue to look for new ways to advance justice for our clients," says Mr. Fisher. "This move is going to help us do that."

Provost Umphrey's mission remains to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.

