Roll-A-Shade Set To Launch The Groundbreaking Shade Calculator Roll-A-Shade announces the launch of The Shade Calculator, a simulation software that instantly generates fabric recommendations and energy savings estimations based on various metrics, including a building's global position.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Shade has announced the launch of The Shade Calculator to be integrated into the new recently redesigned website. The move is in line with the company's goal of leveraging custom engineered technologies to provide the highest quality window treatment solutions to customers across the nation. The innovative software is designed to instantly provide shade fabric recommendations and estimated energy savings based on various metrics including geographic location of the building and customer needs.

Roll-A-Shade® window coverings enhance the comfort of the space, by reducing glare, heat gain, and energy costs. Every building is different, and we understand this. Roll-A-Shade® uses your window's global position, current cooling cost, and the material composition of our recommended shades to accurately predict your energy savings.

There has been a steady increase in the demand for window covering solutions across the globe, as residential and commercial customers seek products to meet their functional and aesthetic needs. A recent report published by Grand View Research put the size of the global window covering market at $29.95 billion in 2020, with a projection that it will hit over $36.75 billion by 2025. As projections in the industry increase in a positive manner, Roll-A-Shade identified the need for a platform to quantifiably assist customers in choosing shade fabrics that improve efficiencies and comfortability in both residential and commercial spaces. The platform utilizes fabric specification data in addition to geographic energy costs in the United States and Canada, both of which Roll-A-Shade has served over numerous years.

The newly launched software platform will be housed on the newly redesigned Roll-A-Shade website which launched earlier this year. The Shade Calculator was developed by the Roll-A-Shade Engineering Team in partnership with the University of Toronto. The simulator prompts users to create a customized weighted needs list comprised of metrics related to thermal discomfort, glare, UV radiation, view-through and energy and savings. Once criteria has been established, the platform cross references geolocation and current energy cost rates to provide a fabric recommendation that meets the criteria provided. In addition to a color and fabric openness recommendation, The Shade Calculator also provides an estimated cost savings range associated with the project.

For more information about the Shade Calculator and other innovative solutions from Roll-A-Shade, visit - https://www.rollashade.com/. Roll-A-Shade can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Roll-A-Shade

Roll-A-Shade has been a leading manufacturer of quality window treatments for commercial applications for over 35 years. Headquartered in Riverside, CA, the company serves more than 400 national accounts with motorized and manual shades and providing support to franchisees, architects, and contractors in the building industry throughout the US and Canada.

