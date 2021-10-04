SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DSPG, ADTN, VEI, and SBKK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synaptics Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DSPG shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash for each share of DSPG common stock that they hold. If you own DSPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dspg

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with ADVA ("ADVA"). ADTN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company, which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ADTN shares will be exchanged for shares in the new holding company on a one-for-one basis. At closing, ADTN shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company and ADVA shareholders will own approximately 46%. If you own ADTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adtn

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation ("Chesapeake"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, VEI shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake for each VEI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $17.27 based upon Chesapeake's October 4, 2021 closing price of $64.64. If you own VEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vei

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by CVB Financial Corp. ("CVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SBKK shareholders will receive $2.69 in cash and 0.6970 shares of CVB stock for each SBKK share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.85 based upon CVB's October 4, 2021 closing price of $20.31. If you own SBKK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbkk

