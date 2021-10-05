Avast Foundation Launches New Impact Programs Aimed at Dissolving Barriers to Digital Freedom and Citizenship

PRAGUE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avast Foundation today announces the launch of its new community program centering around dissolving barriers to digital freedom and citizenship through engagement with communities worldwide. The Avast Foundation partners with organizations that share its values and commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive online world, and is now welcoming inquiries from potential partners.

The Avast Foundation works to develop inclusive co-designed programs so that beneficiaries contribute to architecting and implementing their own solutions with the Foundation supporting impact through providing access to necessary resources. It undertakes transformational partnerships where the engagement goes beyond monetary value and is a true commitment to deep learning, network development, and long-term cooperation towards shared aims.

Shane Ryan, Global Executive Director of Avast Foundation, said, "In the wake of the pandemic, many of the essential services and social engagement activities that moved online are continuing to expand digitally. However, critical access to digital tools, guidance on usage and opportunity to engage is not equal around the world. Our global programs are co-designed with beneficiaries to deliver maximum impact in communities and ensure people are equipped for the digital future. Given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people around the world, our initial programs focus on young people in particular."

In its first global partnership, the Foundation and Global Fund for Children (GFC) will invest in developing youth leadership around the world through a dedicated series of programs that will enable young leaders to work across borders and engage in learning, networking, and capacity development with peers.

Ondrej Vlcek, CEO of Avast, said, "Access to safe internet usage is increasingly becoming a critical right for all. In the digital world that we at Avast imagine, everyone has the ability to become confident, empowered digital citizens and reach their full potential. Avast has pledged to provide 1% of annual profits to philanthropy including the Avast Foundation as we work to support and advance our vision of a more diverse and inclusive digital future. We are focused on supporting projects which address digital freedom and citizenship and will be rolling these out in the US and the UK in the immediate time frame."

The Avast Foundation was founded by Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, in 2021 to help empower digital citizens across the globe by supporting digital freedom and citizenship. It builds on a decade-long program of extensive philanthropic activities conducted in countries with Avast offices and employees. The global foundation works in partnership with people and communities, NGOs, charities, educational institutions to tackle issues of digital exclusion, remove barriers to digital access, and champion digital citizenship and civic participation. Its programs are designed to deliver meaningful change and help shape a world where technology plays a positive role in building and sustaining communities. Visit: www.foundation.avast.com

