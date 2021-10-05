Sitecore Announces the Future of the Digital Experience Platform, Launching Industry's First Enterprise SaaS Offering

At Sitecore Symposium, company shares its plan to help brands capitalize on the cloud to meet increasing consumer content, experience and commerce demands

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sitecore®, the global leader in digital experience platform software, announces Sitecore Experience Manager Cloud – the first entirely cloud-native CMS offering the design flexibility, integration-friendliness, and authoring experience for business users to create and deliver personalized digital experiences. With this new addition to the Sitecore Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitecore offers the first SaaS offering of its kind that reimagines how content, experience orchestration, commerce and analytics support modern enterprises. The company also announces a range of new product updates that integrate recent acquisitions, and the launch of a subscription-based learning resource.

The launch comes at a crucial time for brands looking to deepen customer engagement, maintain digital customers gained during the pandemic and elevate their digital presence. The new products and services, announced at Sitecore Symposium, solve the industry-wide challenge of marketing during ever-evolving consumer digital behaviors.

Sitecore's new SaaS DXP, which is available for customers from today in most regions globally, is built on a composable architecture, so end users can buy best-of-breed products or an integrated platform that scales to support high volume content, visitor, and data processing needs. The composable approach enables brands to capitalize on Sitecore's 1,200+ strong partner ecosystem, extensive developer network, and deep-rooted expertise in helping enterprise businesses manage and enhance the customer experience across all industries and regions.

This new direction for Sitecore confirms its ambitious growth plans announced earlier this year when the company secured a $1.2 billion investment – the largest-ever capital investment in the martech space, which spurred the acquisitions of Boxever, Four51, Moosend and Reflektion.

For the first time, brands can take a modular approach to achieving their digital experience goals as Sitecore has integrated its portfolio via a composable architecture in the cloud. Customers can now configure and connect products through APIs as needed to gain faster time to value and have the ability to flex their creativity to create differentiation in the market faster than the competition. With microservices-based, cloud-native technology, the option to scale up or down, and quickly change content across different channels is possible.

Steve Tzikakis, Sitecore CEO said: "Today's announcement confirms our ambition to disrupt the market and help brands stay ahead with cutting-edge technology. Our recent acquisitions have been fundamental to building the most advanced composable platform available today, something we see as the future of DXP. Customer expectations are everchanging, so it is essential brands are empowered to work in real-time, adapting experiences to keep up with the demand. We're supporting them with the technology to make this possible. By bringing our portfolio together in the cloud, brands can achieve this and enjoy a truly integrated, flexible and scalable platform – delivering personalized experiences for their customers, whatever the channel."

Below you can find a list of updates to Sitecore's offering:

Sitecore Discover

Following the acquisition of Reflektion in September, Sitecore Discover is the only solution on the market that integrates search with marketing and commerce capabilities.

With 93% of all online experiences starting with search, this is an essential update empowering brands to offer end-to-end, personalized experiences using AI-powered technology that understands and predicts customer patterns, context, and needs.

Sitecore Personalize

Sitecore today announces its new SaaS Personalization Engine powered by technology from the company's Boxever acquisition. Sitecore Personalize allows brands to experiment and be agile to customers' evolving digital behaviors. The AI-based technology empowers digital leaders to deliver next-level, real-time experiences, optimize their conversion funnels, and engage customers with relevant content and offers.

Sitecore Health Cloud

Sitecore Health Cloud is an offering of Sitecore Experience Platform in Microsoft Azure that caters to the specific intricacies of the U.S. healthcare market. The technology, which is scheduled to be HIPAA ready in Spring 2022, will empower providers to offer engaging and personalized patient experiences using data, delivering great healthcare services in a secure and compliant manner.

Sitecore Learning

Sitecore also announces three new tiered learning subscriptions – Essentials, Professionals, and Advanced – to help more professionals across the industry become Sitecore certified. Created to meet the demand for education that matches the speed of Sitecore's DXP updates and additions, the resource will enable users to learn about products from online courses and instructor-led tutorials. They will also allow professionals to learn about other Sitecore products, opening up possibilities to expand and enhance their capabilities, and address the challenge of siloed teams. To find out more about Sitecore's learning resource visit: learning.sitecore.com

To find out more about latest product updates visit sitecore.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers millions of digital experiences every day. Leading companies, including American Express, ASOS, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars, rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Sitecore is a registered trademark of Sitecore Corporation A/S in the USA and other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

