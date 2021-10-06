AnyRoad Expands to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today announced the development of a new sales and engineering hub in Portland. The company, fresh off a Series A-1 funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), is expanding in the area with several recent key hires and numerous open positions for local sales and engineering talent.

"The world has shifted from a 'things' economy to an 'experience' economy, and the most category-defining brands now use experiential programs to deepen relationships with customers and capture their hearts," said Jonathan Yaffe, co-founder and CEO of AnyRoad. "Our platform enables these brands to deliver experiences that are truly data-driven, something that was not possible before, and we are confident that the talented engineers and sales pros in Portland are up for the task of building and expanding on this vision."

Hundreds of brands, including Diageo, Anheuser-Busch and Michaels Stores, turn to AnyRoad to deliver transformative experiences - and optimize the ROI in real-time with millions of data points - at scale. Ranging from experiential marketing to in-store activations to live events and more, and whether in-person, online or hybrid, brands use AnyRoad to uncover insights and understand how these engagements drive changes in behavior, perception, loyalty and, ultimately, revenue.

AnyRoad experienced rapid growth since the start of the pandemic, despite the experiential industry moving to online-only for much of 2020. Now, with many brands offering both digital and in-real-life experiences to engage with consumers, volume on the platform has surged compared to pre-pandemic highs. To keep up with demand, the company has aggressive hiring plans over the next year and today's announcement includes the addition of Marc Shiota as the new Head of Quality, Reliability & Resilience, who plans to grow his Portland-based team.

AnyRoad is actively recruiting talent for engineering and sales roles based in Portland. Engineering roles include performance engineers, full stack engineers, application backend engineers, front end engineers, security engineers and more. Sales roles include account executives and sales development representatives. For more information about AnyRoad and to learn about open positions, please visit www.anyroad.com/careers .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Michaels, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

