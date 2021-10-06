Life Time Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 39,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. Shares of Life Time common stock are expected to begin trading on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LTH" on October 7, 2021. The offering is expected to close on October 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,850,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley (in alphabetical order) and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., BTIG, LLC, TPG Capital BD, LLC, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Blaylock Van, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 and BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Life Time®

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the closing of the initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Life Time's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Life Time assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.