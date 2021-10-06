Penske Truck Leasing Dedicates Classroom at Lincoln Tech's Columbia, Maryland, Campus

READING, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony at Lincoln Tech in Columbia, Maryland, as the company branded a 1,000-square-foot multipurpose classroom at the school. The space will mainly be utilized during Lincoln's Driving Your Performance course, which introduces students to various topics such as vehicle and engine systems, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

Over the last 10 years, Penske has hired more than 220 graduates from Lincoln Tech's Columbia, Maryland, campus to work as truck maintenance technicians in its regional operations.

"We are very pleased to support Lincoln Tech's work in training the next generation of maintenance technicians," stated Brian Borgoyn, Penske Truck Leasing area vice president. "The school represents a vital talent pipeline for our company's operations across the Mid-Atlantic region. Properly trained technicians are key to providing uptime to support the transportation operations of our customers."

Truck technicians are an integral part of keeping essential supply chains moving as nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is transported by truck. The trucking industry hauls more than 70% of all freight transported in the United States. Penske Truck Leasing is working with leading technical schools and related organizations such as SkillsUSA and the TechForce Foundation to help meet the current and future demand for technicians.

"Our country is facing a severe shortage of skilled technicians which has only worsened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lincoln Tech President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Shaw. "As a leader in career training for 75 years, Lincoln Tech is thrilled to have the support of Penske Truck Leasing in our effort to bridge the skills gap by providing the comprehensive, hands-on automotive training programs that produce job-ready graduates."

Penske Truck Leasing operates and maintains one of the industry's largest fleets with its truck maintenance technician workforce comprising about 8,800 of the company's 37,000-plus associates. Visit Penske's career site: https://technician.penske.jobs/ to learn more about technician careers and to apply for technician openings across North America.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut. For more information, go to www.lincolntech.edu.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 350,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

