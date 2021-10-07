Announcing the $80,000 "Dream Car Sweepstakes" Win your choice of a Ford Mustang, Ford F-150 or Ford Expedition

DENVER, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer panel site, ProductReportCard is hosting their first ever giveaway with a top prize worth up to $80,000.

The winner will be able to choose their prize from one of three Ford models: Mustang, F-150 and Expedition. Depending on their selection, the value of the prize is between $50,000 - $80,000.

Entering the sweepstakes is free for ProductReportCard members. Simply completing any survey on the site before December 10th, 2021, earns them one entry.

What's more, there are no restrictions on the number of entries a member can have. So the more surveys they complete, the greater their chance of winning becomes.

The winner will be drawn on December 15, 2021, and will receive their selected prize by December 31, 2021.

The $80,000 "Dream Car Sweepstakes" is open to both existing and new ProductReportCard members.

If you're not a member and would like to enter the sweepstakes - as long as you're 18+, a legal resident of one of the fifty United States and the District of Columbia – you can join ProductReportCard at https://content.productreportcard.com/sweeps

Since 2012, ProductReportCard has been a trusted partner to over 200 companies, providing them with invaluable market research from our 2,558,610 members. ProductReportCard provides more opportunities for high-paying surveys and more free product testing opportunities than anyone else.

For additional information, please contact Josh Baumoehl, Market Research Manager (josh@productreportcard.com).

