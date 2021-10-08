1% For the Planet Member Bandit Wines Donates $110,000 to Environmental Nonprofits

ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandit Wines, the wine brand designed with exploration in mind, today announced its $110,000 donation to environmental nonprofits within the 1% for the Planet network. The donation follows Bandit Wines' 2019 commitment to donating one percent of annual sales to the 1% for the Planet organization's network of nonprofit partners – each banded together to preserve the beautiful American landscapes that keep Bandit fans exploring.

Bandit Pinot Grigio Proudly Supports 1% for the Planet

"Since we first introduced Bandit wines in lightweight, eco-minded Tetra Pak cartons in 2003, we've made protecting the environment our mission," said Charles Bieler, co-founder of Bandit Wines. "Partnering with 1% for the Planet in 2019 helped us continue that cause, and we're proud to help fund the environmental nonprofits that need our help."

One percent of proceeds from Bandit Wines will continue to benefit organizations such as National Park Foundation and Protect Our Winters – both organizations close to the hearts of founders Charles Bieler and Joel Gott. Bieler and Gott aim to make the brand's 2022 contribution even more impactful, with the help of Bandit's fans.

Bandit fans wishing to support and further 1% for the Planet's mission can purchase Bandit's seven varietals. The wines – spanning Pinot Grigio to Cabernet Sauvignon – are packaged in convenient, easy-to-tote, easy-to-seal Tetra Pak® cartons depicting a unique American outdoor landscape. Visit www.banditwines.com to learn more about how 1% for the Planet partner Bandit Wines contributes to environmental causes.

About Bandit Wines

Bandit Wines is the brainchild of Charles Bieler and Joel Gott, a rogue winemaking pair who forged a partnership in 2003 to bring their passion for great wine and their thirst for exploration together in convenient, easy-to-tote 1L and 500mL Tetra Pak® cartons. Bandit's lightweight box design and twist-to-open cap make it an adventure-ready wine that stays fresh and uses natural resources responsibly. Bandit is available nationwide in seven popular varietals—Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Dry Rosé, Merlot, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon—each featuring unique, custom illustrations that inspire outdoor adventure and appreciation of America's treasured landscapes. For more information visit www.banditwines.com.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

Social Media

Instagram: @BanditWines

Facebook: @BanditWines

Twitter: @BanditWines

Bandit Wines Co-Founder Charles Bieler

Bandit Wines

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bandit Wines