CP Holiday Train's lights to shine on community food banks with virtual concert, donations for 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (CP) will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program's 23rd year. Though this year's Holiday Train will once again be virtual, the much-loved program will continue to serve as a beacon, highlighting the ongoing need for food banks and the critical work they do.

"The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well," said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America."

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP's network. CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years.

"Throughout the pandemic, the need for emergency food support has grown tremendously, and we are grateful to be one of the charities benefiting from the CP Holiday Train this year," said Vince Barletta, Harvest Manitoba CEO. "CP's Holiday Train shines a light on food insecurity in communities like ours, and the funds raised help us ensure that no Manitoban goes hungry throughout the holiday season and beyond."

Live music has always been part of the CP Holiday Train tradition. To maintain that tradition, CP will produce a virtual benefit concert, with details to be announced in the weeks ahead.

"We're looking forward to Canadian Pacific's virtual concert this year and we're glad CP has found a safe way for everyone to get into the spirit of the season," said Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters — The Community Food Network, a Kansas City, Mo.-based Holiday Train beneficiary food bank. "We appreciate CP's generous donations to Harvesters, which have allowed us to provide nutritious food to the children, families and seniors that depend on assistance from our partner network agencies. Thank you, CP, for your continued support to our mission of feeding hungry people today and working to end hunger tomorrow."

