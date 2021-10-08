Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For November 3rd

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing third quarter results after the market closes on November 2, 2021. A conference call will be held on November 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter's results.

Genworth's earnings release and third quarter financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth's conference call will be accessible via telephone and the Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth's November 3rd conference call is 888 208.1820 or 323 794.2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 2955563. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http://investor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the call will be available at 888 203.1112 or 719 457.0820 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 2955563 through November 17, 2021. The webcast will also be archived on the company's website for one year.

Prior to Genworth's conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) (NASDAQ: ACT), announced it will hold a conference call on November 3, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the third quarter. Enact's conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact's November 3 conference call is 833-730-3978 or 720-405-2123 (outside the U.S.); conference ID #8756793. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com. Genworth's publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc., separately releases financial and other information about their operations. This information can be found at https://new.mortgageinsurance.genworth.com.

