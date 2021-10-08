Speed Queen Partners with Best Friends Animal Society

RIPON, Wis., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, an appliance brand with a pedigree of legendary reliability, has embarked on a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. Speed Queen becomes the organization's official laundry partner and will join in its mission to save the lives of all shelter animals.

"From product development and sales to marketing and manufacturing, Speed Queen is a brand made up of animal lovers," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen residential. "I'm excited to lend our support to Best Friends, an organization that closely mirrors our values as a company to make a difference each day."

Speed Queen kicked off the partnership by sending a team of employees to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Utah to spend a week volunteering their time helping animals. As the official laundry partner, the company will also assist in meeting the laundry equipment needs of the nonprofit at facilities across the country.

"Make no mistake, this is a true partnership. Speed Queen is committed to getting its hands dirty and doing all we can to help animals and join the Best Friends charge of no-kill in the United States by 2025," Masluk said.

"We could not be more thankful for Speed Queen and this partnership," said Candi Maciel, Director of Corporate Partnerships for Best Friends. "We're always in need of fresh blankets and beds for pets in our care, and now we'll be able to ensure that with our brand-new machines and their support."

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. The organization has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to about 347,000. With lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary Best Friends works collaboratively with a network of more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide to Save Them All. Animal lovers can follow #pethairdontcare to stay up to date on the two organizations' activities.

For more information about commercial quality Speed Queen products, visit, speedqueen.com/bestfriends. For more information about Best Friends Animal Society, visit bestfriends.org.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support, and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

Speed Queen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Speed Queen)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speed Queen