Caryn Capone Joins BCN

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a New Jersey-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Caryn Capone to the company as a Sales Director responsible for driving partner engagement and opportunities in the Southwest region. The entire BCN Sales Director team is focused on designing and delivering technology solutions that enable our sales partners to deliver customer value.

Capone's previous experience as a Channel Manager at Mosaic NetworX and Nextiva makes her uniquely qualified to support partners in bringing BCN's emerging technologies to their customers.

BCN continues to expand its emerging products and services that today includes BCN Cloud Voice Hosted, SIP Trunk, and POTS over LTE solutions. Additionally, SD-WAN, cloud-based security and a robust suite of managed equipment and monitoring services are key offerings inside the portfolio.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Caryn to the BCN team. Her channel experience and partner relationships in the Southwest will ultimately drive mutual success for BCN and our partners. The addition of her expertise in cloud-based solutions is critical to BCN's emerging technology strategy," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Sales & Partner Development.

The BCN team has experienced double-digit growth since the beginning of 2021 with additions to key functional groups including Sales, Support, Operations, Project Onboarding, Major Accounts, and more.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer need uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 75 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 27 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

