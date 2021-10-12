Robert Half Named To Forbes' List Of World's Best Employers 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021. This is Forbes' most prestigious global employer accolade.

To compile the list, Forbes partnered with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey 150,000 workers in 58 countries around the world. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employer to friends and family and asked to rate employers based on corporate image, economic footprint, talent development, gender equality, social responsibility and other factors.

"This global award is a testament to Robert Half's commitment to putting our people first by creating an inclusive work environment, investing in their professional growth and providing competitive compensation and benefits," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Adapting to the changing needs of our employees and supporting their success and well-being in any climate will always be a priority."

Since the start of the pandemic, Robert Half has made significant investments in new technology, benefits and wellness initiatives to improve collaboration, productivity and well-being for its 13,000 employees around the world. The company has also increased employee communication, as well as engagement and education activities, to support a culture of belonging and inclusiveness where every employee can bring their whole self to work every day.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app .

View original content:

SOURCE Robert Half