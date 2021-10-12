SMP Pharmacy Solutions Announces Company Rebrand

The fertility and specialty pharmacy has officially unveiled their new look to reflect their evolution in the tech and patient care pharmaceutical space

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fertility and specialty pharmacy, SMP Pharmacy Solutions, has unveiled a rebrand including an updated website and logo refresh. As they near their 20 year anniversary, the company has debuted a new look as they solidify their commitment to modern, tech-forward care and solutions.

"It's important to us to adapt to the needs of the patients and partners we serve," says Pam Schumann, CEO of SMP Pharmacy. "That starts from the moment that people come to our website and continues through their experience with us. The SMP Pharmacy brand represents who we are and what we offer to our patients, and so it was important to us that it emoted accessible, compassionate care. We're excited to share the next iteration of SMP Pharmacy."

The fertility and specialty pharmacy is known for its best-in-class customer service and empathetic approach to fertility care. The new website takes that same methodology to the patient experience, providing patients resources and support through each step of their fertility journey.

Additionally, SMP Pharmacy prides itself on its forward-thinking approach and the new brand was designed to reflect those values. The pharmacy's tech-forward investment has been cultivated with the first fertility pharmacy app and the recent launch of MedReady, the first on-demand, digital injection training personalized to each patient's individual protocol, and will continue to evolve with the rebrand.

"Our team is committed to creating the best experience for our patients, practices and partners and it was important that the brand illustrate our company values." says Casey Tarnas, Director of Marketing at SMP Pharmacy. "Our new brand is a visual display of what we want people to feel when they come to SMP Pharmacy – educated, included and cared for."

SMP Pharmacy continues to redefine the pharmacy experience through best-in-class patient care and strategic partner initiatives.

The new website is now live and SMP Pharmacy will continue the new brand rollout through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Rooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com.

