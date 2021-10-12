Team DriveAway Launches Enhanced Digital Customer Experience

OLATHE, Kan., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team DriveAway (Team), the nation's most reliable truck transporter with one of the largest independent contractor, professional driver bases in the country, today announced the launch of its enhanced customer portal and responsive website. As part of the company's 'fast forward' strategy, the customer portal and website are focused on answering the needs of Team customers who want to know real-time vehicle movement and pending orders, as well as, historical moves.

Our value promise? You need it, we haul it.

Team DriveAway's value promise: You need it, we haul it. Supported by a one-stop, real time customer portal.

Team DriveAway specializes in new and used Class 5-8 driveaway with resources to handle specialty to oversize vehicle moves including large-scale fleet moves. The company has expertise in numerous transportation methods including Singles, Deck, Boom, Specialty, Utility Class 5-7, Sprinter Vans/Package Trucks and Electric Vehicles. Customers receive significant savings as single drivers deliver multiple trucks (deck and boom).

"We asked our customers what they need to make their daily duties faster and easier," said Michele Calbi, Chief Executive Officer, Team DriveAway. "Team's response is a time-saving one-stop portal that gives customers real-time information about their assets, their truck and fleet moves right down to the last mile whether they are in Alaska, Canada, Florida, or anywhere in between."

Erich Timkar, Director of IT Solutions stated, "We are putting technology and hustle to work for our customers. Using the solutions portal, Team customers can easily 'see' the status of their vehicle moves, the time of pick-up, and on-time delivery. Plus, customers can see our full suite of services for vehicle moves from singles to deck, heavy freight to the final mile, and specialty Class 8. Our value promise? You need it, we haul it."

The new website and customer solution portal, as well as a newly designed logo, are part of the company's overall branding strategy, "Same Team-New Look."

"We are a fast-forward team with an "on the move" culture with our drivers and customers from start to finish, because it takes a Team to move a truck," said Calbi. "Our focus is on safety, reliability, and on-time pick-up and delivery."

About Team DriveAway

Team DriveAway has over 40 years of truck driveaway experience. Located in Olathe, Kansas, Team DriveAway is the nation's most reliable truck transporter service provider with expertise in Singles, Deck, Boom, Specialized, Utility Class 5-7, Sprinter Vans/Package Trucks, and Electric Vehicles. Part of the United Road family of companies, Team DriveAway contracts with one of the largest independent professional CDL driver bases in the industry so customers' vehicles are delivered safely and on-time. Learn more at www.TeamDriveaway.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Team DriveAway, A United Road Company