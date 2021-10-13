CP recognizes customers with 2020 Safe Shipper Award for exemplary safety behaviour

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is honoured to recognize 51 shippers with its annual Safe Shipper Award for safely transporting hazardous materials by rail in 2020.

"Safety is a core foundation underlying everything we do at CP. Operating safely requires constant vigilance from all participants in the supply chain," said Coby Bullard, Vice-President Marketing and Sales, Energy, Merchandise, Intermodal and Automotive. "CP's customers play a critical role in safely shipping essential products on our rail network. Encouraging and rewarding safe behaviour across every aspect of our business helps to protect our employees and our communities. We are proud to serve customers who share our commitment to operating safely."

Companies receiving the Safe Shipper Award transported at least 500 carloads of hazardous materials (non-intermodal) in 2020 with zero non-accidental release (NAR) incidents. A hazardous materials NAR is the unintentional release of a hazardous material while in railroad possession that is not caused by a derailment, collision or other rail-related accident.

