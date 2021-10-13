Jet Edge Signs as Gogo 5G Launch Customer

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet Edge International, a leader in full-service private aviation, has signed an agreement with Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) to become Gogo's 5G launch customer.

Jet Edge Chief Marketing Officer Noel Bahamon and Gogo Senior Vice President of Business Development Andy Geist.

Jet Edge has AVANCE L5 installed across the majority of its managed, large-cabin fleet and will upgrade 50 of those aircraft to Gogo 5G over a 24-month period.

"Choosing Gogo was an easy decision because of their proven track record of meeting their commitments and delivering the best inflight connectivity in the industry," said Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge. "After a thorough evaluation of other inflight connectivity services, we chose Gogo 5G – it was the obvious choice and we're thrilled to offer it to our discerning clients."

Gogo 5G has been designed to deliver high throughput with very low latency to address the increased demand in data-heavy services and applications in use today, as well as emerging technologies in the future.

Deployment of the 5G network has begun and the onboard hardware is in certification approval. Gogo 5G will serve aircraft operating within the contiguous United States and the nationwide network is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Jet Edge and by upgrading to Gogo 5G, it shows the commitment Jet Edge is making to its clients to provide the best inflight connectivity and entertainment experience in business aviation," said Andy Geist, senior vice president of business development for Gogo. "With AVANCE L5 installed across most of its fleet, upgrading to 5G becomes a relatively quick and easy process."

Jet Edge is the largest operator of super-midsize and large cabin jets in private aviation. The fleet sets the standard with the highest safety certification, immaculate interiors, cabin amenities, and the fastest high-speed Wi-Fi in the sky. With Jet Edge Reserve, members enjoy exclusive benefits and dynamic pricing with the most client-friendly terms and conditions in the industry. Reserve membership is fully refundable with no annual fees and no expiration.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-midsize and large cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform and extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to the most well-appointed fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 dmellin@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation