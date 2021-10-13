Mobvista subsidiary, Mintegral, announces record revenue growth for Q3 2021 and ranks as a top 10 ad network globally

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista announced that its subsidiary, Mintegral, has recorded an unaudited revenue of $160 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 72.86% compared to Q3 2020, and an increase of 24.67% compared to Q2 2021.

Revenue on Mintegral's mobile ad platform surges to $160 million

Mintegral, Mobvista's programmatic and interactive ad platform also retained 85.95% of advertisers and new advertisers grew by 25.72% compared to Q2 2021. In addition to this, the traffic publisher retention rate was 92.94% and new traffic publishers grew by 17.21%. The number of traffic apps had increased by 24.77%.

Mintegral performance largely unaffected by IDFA changes

Much of Mintegral's increase in revenue and client retention is due to the continued improvements to its algorithms and advertising technology. In light of the launch iOS14.5, Apple's implementation of limited ad tracking had minimal effect on monetization efforts, with Mintegral's overall in-app bidding win rate actually increasing by 36%. Instead, Mintegral chose to focus on the estimation and modeling of users' interests obtained based on contextual information and adding dynamic creative optimization (DCO) factors to the algorithm.

Mintegral also announced that it ranked as a Top 10 global ad network across all app verticals and featured 43 times throughout Adjust's interactive Partner Benchmark report. The report looked at over 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion sessions from 5,460 apps across 272 networks. Mintegral excelled across all regions and app genres including gaming, utilities, entertainment, social, and business. Of these 43 rankings, 10 of those were in the Asia Pacific region. In the report, Adjust noted APAC as a clear stand-out for gaming user acquisition, accounting for up to 64% of ad spend distribution. Mobvista sub-brand, Nativex, also ranked as a top global network, particularly excelling in APAC and global gaming categories.

Implementing industry leading data security and user privacy measures

As a result of Mobvista's dedication to data security, the company also received the SOC2 Type 2 report. This news follows Mobvista's recent SOC2 Type 1 review which was completed in Q3, 2020. Subsequently, the SOC2 Type 2 then observes and assesses how effective those controls are over an extended period of time. The SOC2 was granted by a third party public accounting firm to acknowledge Mobvista's continued compliance across data security and privacy protection. The SOC2 report is performed by all top accounting firms and is generally recognized as the most authoritative reporting method on data security. Mobvista's compliance extends to the Group's sub-brands including Mintegral, Nativex and SpotMax.

Mobvista and its subsidiaries have also recently gained multiple 3rd party certifications for user privacy and data security including WhiteSource SDK security audits, kidSAFE+ COPPA Seal Audit, IAB Tech Lab Open Measurement SDK, and more.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. With strong industry experience and cutting-edge technology, Mobvista's goal is to build a SaaS tooling ecosystem that includes products and solutions for mobile marketing, data analytics, creative automation, monetization, and elastic cloud cost optimization. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive business growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has over 800 employees with offices in 21 cities across the world.

