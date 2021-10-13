symplr Completes Acquisition Of Halo Health

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- symplr®, a leader in enterprise healthcare operations including governance, risk management, and compliance ("GRC") SaaS solutions, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and Charlesbank Capital Partners (together with its affiliates, "Charlesbank"), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Halo Health. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Halo Health, a provider of clinical communications and collaboration SaaS solutions, strengthens symplr's growing software portfolio that drives efficiencies in healthcare operations and better patient outcomes. Halo Health's modern approach to digital communication facilitates the rapid exchange of information, streamlines workflows, and improves patient safety.

"We are honored to welcome Halo Health to the symplr team and look forward to working together to advance our mission to provide healthcare organizations with the tools and resources they need to optimize operations," said BJ Schaknowski, CEO of symplr.

Founded by clinicians, for clinicians, Halo Health helps healthcare organizations standardize and streamline clinical communication and workflows, consolidate technology, and connect their clinical community. The Halo clinical communications and collaboration SaaS platform is a cost-effective, cloud-based system that unifies all communication channels (e.g., secure messaging, video, voice, alerts) and enables role-based collaboration, ensuring the right message gets to the right person, role, or team at the right time.

Halo Health also bolsters symplr's expanding portfolio of workforce and talent management software solutions through the addition of on-call scheduling. On-call scheduling provides easy management of schedules and on-call status changes in real-time and automates role-based communication. The acquisition of Halo Health marks another important milestone for symplr, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the needs of healthcare systems nationwide.

The acquisition of Halo Health represents symplr's 14th acquisition in the past six years, and its ninth under sponsorship from Clearlake since November 2018.

About symplr

symplr's comprehensive healthcare operations solutions, anchored in governance, risk management, and compliance, enable our enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare. For over 30 years, our customers have trusted our expertise and depended on our provider data management, workforce and talent management, contract management, spend management, access management, and compliance, quality, safety solutions to help drive better operations for better outcomes. Learn how at www.symplr.com.

About Clearlake Capital

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $43 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Charlesbank Capital Partners

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, and also engages in opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

