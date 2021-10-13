Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Cutler Bay, Florida

Company celebrates opening of 97th dispensary in the Sunshine State, expanding access for medical marijuana patients in South Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States, today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Cutler Bay, Florida.

Cutler Bay will be Trulieve's 97th location in Florida, joining others in nearby Kendall and Miami. The new 4,800 sq. ft. dispensary underscores Trulieve's commitment to ensuring all of Florida's medical cannabis patients have safe, reliable access to the high-quality products they rely on.

All patients, from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community, will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Cutler Bay dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING: Trulieve Cutler Bay Grand Opening

WHERE: 19300 S Dixie Hwy Cutler Bay, FL 33157

WHEN: Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 9:00 am

Trulieve invites the Cutler Bay community to join the grand opening festivities, which include partner swag giveaways, custom t-shirt screen printing with St. Petersburg-based Craft Tee, and complimentary lunch from South Florida-based BC Tacos food truck.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida's largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve's entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor's recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve's website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

