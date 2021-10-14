The Author Clock launches on Kickstarter with thousands of literary quotes that tell the time

Whether it's a classic or newly published, this unique clock will help you discover your next favorite book any minute.

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanical Design Labs has successfully launched the Author Clock on Kickstarter. Author uses thousands of books from dozens of genres to display a quote that mentions the current time every minute of the day. Author transforms checking the time into a whimsical event that transports readers into a moment in literature.

With $300,000 raised on Kickstarter in less than 36 hours, the Author Clock is fully funded and will begin shipping April 2022.

"We're thrilled with the early response to Author, and hope that Author will help readers discover new books, authors, and even genres," says founder Jose Cardona. "And that displaying Author will spark conversations about literature with friends, family, and coworkers."

The Author Clock is available in two sizes: a small 4" display perfect for a desk or bedside table, and a large 7.5" display with a removable base perfect for a bookshelf or wall mount.

Launch prices start from $99 for the small Author and $199 for the large, with limited discounts of over 30% off MSRP for the first backers.

Author was created as a statement piece for the home and office with sustainability at its heart. The elegant wood housing uses white oak sourced from sustainable forests. Mechanical Design Labs has also partnered with OneTreePlanted to plant one tree for every Author Clock sold.

The creators are also excited to involve the Kickstarter community in the development of Author. Besides raising funds, during the campaign they will be crowdsourcing even more quotes that mention the time. "It will come as no surprise that our backers are avid readers" says Cardona. "Backers have already begun finding new quotes for Author that will help us deliver an even better product."



Mechanical Design Labs creates products that add moments of inspiration to everyday life. Their mission is to remind us to live in the moment, celebrate the tiny joys, and share our passions with those around us.

