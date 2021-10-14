Kevin Walker Named to Highmark Health's Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highmark Health announced today that Kevin Walker, President and CEO of Duquesne Light Holdings, Inc. (DLC), has been named to its board of directors effective immediately.

Kevin Walker

Mr. Walker was named President and CEO on June 1, 2021, after serving as the Chief Operating Officer for DLC since April 2020. Mr. Walker held numerous leadership positions prior to joining DLC, including Senior Vice President of Customer and Operations Services and Nuclear Decommissioning at Southern California Edison, and Chief Operations Officer level positions at both Iberdrola and American Electric Power.

Mr. Walker is a proud former member of the U.S. Army and served six years as a Field Artillery Officer during Operation Desert Storm. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from West Point Academy and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Kevin brings more than thirty years of operations and leadership experience to the Highmark Health Board, and we look forward to what his guidance and expertise will bring to the table," shared Joseph Guyaux, chairman of the board of Highmark Health. "His commitment, dedication, and passion for serving others will be an asset to our organization as we strive to enhance the healthcare experience for our members and patients."

Visit Highmark Health's leadership page to learn more about the organization's executive team and board of directors.

About Highmark Health: Highmark Health, a Pittsburgh, PA-based enterprise that employs more than 37,000 people who serve millions of Americans across the country, is the parent company of Highmark Inc., Allegheny Health Network, and HM Health Solutions. Highmark Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates provide health insurance to more than 6 million members in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and New York as well as dental insurance, and related health products through a national network of diversified businesses. Allegheny Health Network is an integrated delivery network comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 2,500 affiliated physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, a group purchasing organization, and health and wellness pavilions in western Pennsylvania. HM Health Solutions is focused on meeting the information technology platform and other business needs of the Highmark Health enterprise as well as unaffiliated health insurance plans by providing proven business processes, expert knowledge, and integrated cloud-based platforms. Lumevity, a wholly owned subsidiary of Highmark Health, helps companies transform in ways that drive direct financial benefits while improving quality and increasing employee engagement. To learn more, visit www.highmarkhealth.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Highmark Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Highmark Health