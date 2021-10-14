MINISO Expands in the U.S. and Canada With Numerous Store Openings The retail lifestyle brand selling affordable, quality products that inspire joy in customers doubles its North America locations, including a flagship store in New York.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO, the joyful lifestyle brand of affordable, quality products, announces the opening of new stores in the U.S. and Canada, doubling its retail locations and adding a flagship store in Flushing, New York. With 53 locations in the U.S. and 55 in Canada by the end of 2021, MINISO is the only major chain focused on the $10 price point in North America. This is the first time the brand has opened stores on the U.S. East Coast.

Consumers are in for a joyous surprise when they get to know us in these untapped areas.

Within all of their retail stores, Miniso will be introducing a new concept "10 N' Under" with the tagline "WITHIN TEN BEYOND TREND" bringing attention to their high-quality, affordable products that truly bring joy. This new branding will position MINISO as the #1 $10 store in North America.

The rapidly expanding retailer is known for a variety of product categories, including plush toys, home décor and organizers, beauty and wellness, fashion accessories, and electronics. Customers enjoy the original licensing collaborations with their favorite characters such as Marvel, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Sanrio, We Bear Bares and Coca-Cola.

MINISO sets itself apart by dominating the $10 price point, with affordable, lighthearted offerings, exclusive licensing with major brands, and a higher-quality experience and products than competitors at lower price points. Fun is at the heart of the brand that has found a fan following amongst the Generation Z crowd, in tune with their preferences and desire for quality goods at an affordable price.

MINISO arrived in the U.S. in April 2017, finding success in the West Coast markets.

"Despite the pandemic, MINISO has maintained a strong performance and has exciting plans to open in new markets across North America," said Andrew Xie, CEO of MINISO North America. "Consumers are in for a joyous surprise when they get to know us in these untapped areas. The East Coast is now enjoying the MINISO retail experience previously only on the West Coast. There are really no other $10 stores that offer the quality that MINISO is known for coupled with a fun shopping experience. Our expansion comes at a perfect time for holiday shopping. We stand by our promise that a better life has nothing to do with the price."

From attractive designs to quality materials, customers delight in a joyful shopping experience with novelty products. MINOSO products are creative, practical and attractive resulting in international design awards, such as iF, Red Dot and the A' Design Awards.

For more information, visit https://minisousaonline.com.

About MINISO:

MINISO is a popular lifestyle product retailer offering high-quality homeware, electronics, stationery, beauty, and more at affordable prices in its 10 N' Under stores. Founded in 2013, the company has expanded rapidly around the world amounting to 4,500+ stores in 90+ countries. The company focuses on the price and quality-conscious Generation Z as its target market.

