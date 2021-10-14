Moichor launches image-based CBCs for Cats and Dogs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered animal diagnostics company announced today it will begin offering image-based complete blood counts for cats and dogs.

Using this image-based approach is going to change what veterinarians can expect from a Complete Blood Count.

The company entered the diagnostics market earlier this year with the first automated CBC solution for birds and reptiles.

Now, with over half a million labeled cells from over 150,000 images, representing over 300 species, CEO Shevy Karbasi said the company is prepared to expand its offerings to include cats and dogs.

"Using this image-based approach is going to change what veterinarians can expect from a CBC," Karbasi said.

"We are making a pathologist-level analysis the standard for every sample submitted to us," Karbasi said. "And with cell morphology scanning and analysis, veterinarians will be able to catch disease processes with a CBC that might have gone undiscovered."

Moichor Director of Pathology Kyle Webb, DVM, DACVP, said while image-based CBCs using artificial intelligence were introduced for human hematology several years ago, it hasn't been applied in veterinary hematology until now.

"This is the forefront; it's where hematology is headed and we're leading the way on the veterinary front so that it's designed for veterinary use — not just adapted for it," Dr. Webb said.

"As the AI continues to receive training data, not only will we be able to build models to pick up on very specific cell types or parasites, but we can also tell it how to synthesize that information," she said. "That could mean the algorithm picking out an inflammatory leukogram before a human has even laid eyes on it."

Dr. Webb looks forward to exploring breed-specific reference intervals.

"Currently, reference labs typically provide one reference interval for all dogs. "But the literature shows, for example, that sighthounds should have their own hematologic reference intervals due to physiologic differences from being bred for racing."

"So, as we continue to build our data bank we will be able to provide those kinds of breed-specific reference intervals."

Dr. Webb said this won't be unique to sighthounds and that the database is being built to provide reference intervals specific to each dog and cat breed.

In September, the company announced an in-clinic device it will be testing with customers in 2022. "Just imagine what veterinarians could do with instant pathology results," Karbasi said.

