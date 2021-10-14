Qu™ Launches Groundbreaking Commerce Cloud that Improves Speed and Stability for Enterprise Restaurant Operators and Puts an End to Network Disruption

Qu™ Launches Groundbreaking Commerce Cloud that Improves Speed and Stability for Enterprise Restaurant Operators and Puts an End to Network Disruption

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Qu, the modern restaurant tech company fueling the commerce revolution for restaurant chains, is announcing the launch of its Commerce Cloud for restaurants. This first-of-its-kind three-layer protective redundancy takes Qu's leading edge API-first architecture to a new level of speed and stability for enterprise restaurants.

Today's restaurant technology stacks are increasingly reliant on the cloud for stable order-taking and payment processing. But too often, guest transactions and experiences are compromised, and operations interrupted by network and bandwidth issues or lost connectivity. Qu has solved these challenges with its commerce cloud, which includes three crucial key layers of redundancy:

Peer to Public Cloud: Every terminal and in-store device connects independently to the public cloud and removes single points of failure.

Peer to Peer: Every terminal and in-store device is connected to and shares check and order data with each other, avoiding data loss if a client (or the public cloud) goes down.

Peer to In-store Cloud: Every terminal is connected to an in-store cloud, which increases the speed of operations and adds a robust layer of redundancy.

"Deploying the Commerce Cloud is another way Qu helps restaurants succeed in an increasingly competitive industry with higher levels of stability, faster transaction processing, and lower levels of latency," said Amir Hudda, Qu's CEO. "The strong technical acumen of our teams has led us to build the most modern, stable, and secure restaurant ordering platform. ...helping us pioneer the future."

Qu's Commerce Cloud ensures fewer lost transactions and higher levels of guest and employee satisfaction. It was designed to support the needs of large restaurant chains looking for rapid access to data and faster, more reliable order-taking and payment processing. As a cloud-native technology provider, Qu recognizes the important role network connections play in the success of today's restaurants.

"Qu was built from the cloud down to the POS, not the POS up," said Peter Wiley, co-founder of Rapid Fired Pizza. "Being natively cloud based, Qu doesn't require a local server in the backroom. I've never seen other POS companies do this—Qu is radically different from anything we've seen before."

About Qu

Qu is a restaurant transformation company delivering a unified commerce platform that drives healthier connections between guests and operators across all ordering channels. The company's mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into enterprise restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities faster and drive stronger revenues.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com .

View original content:

SOURCE QU