Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash

SM Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Call

Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Energy Company (the "Company") (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results after market on October 28, 2021. See schedule below:

October 28, 2021 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussion of the third quarter 2021 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com.

October 29, 2021 – Please join SM Energy management at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time/10:00 a.m. Eastern time for the third quarter 2021 financial and operating results Q&A session. This discussion will be accessible via webcast (available live and for replay) on the Company's website at ir.sm-energy.com or by telephone. In order to join the live conference call, please register at the link below for dial-in information.

The call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call and until November 11, 2021.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the state of Texas. SM Energy routinely posts important information about the Company on its website. For more information about SM Energy, please visit its website at www.sm-energy.com.

SM ENERGY INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jennifer Martin Samuels, jsamuels@sm-energy.com, 303-864-2507
Jeremy Kline, jkline@sm-energy.com, 303-863-4313

SM Logo
SM Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sm-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-call-301400869.html

SOURCE SM Energy Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.