Chapters Health Foundation Raises More Than $688K at Fifth Annual Home Runs for Hospice Fundraiser

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation announced it raised more than $688,000 at the Fifth Annual Home Runs for Hospice Fundraiser, accomplishing approximately 32 percent of LifePath Hospice's annual fundraising goal. The result also surpassed the previous year's fundraising total by more than $254,000.

This year's event benefitted LifePath Hospice's Charity Care program, which provides care to patients regardless of their ability to pay, and bereavement services for families suffering from loss.

The event held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Armature Works in Tampa served as an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about the compassionate care of LifePath Hospice team members and those who have been touched by the mission of hospice. The event included several testimonial speakers, many of whom had family members under hospice care.

"With Hospice by our side, I was her daughter again. I was young again," said Jade Stafford, daughter of LifePath Hospice patient Helen Stafford. "My mom died peacefully under the care of LifePath Hospice in January of this year, in her bed at a friend's home, with Zion and I by her side. We were the last faces she saw."

Former WFLA news anchor and journalist, Gayle Sierens Martin, emceed.

"They cared for my grandmother, my mom, and my stepdad," said Martin. "They cared for me and my entire family. Thankfully, LifePath Hospice is here to help our loved ones count their days in moments shared, memories made, and in the miracle of a new day."

Generous community supporters such as Regions Bank, PAR Inc., and many others sponsored the event. 108 viewers attended virtually and 44 new monthly donors signed on to support the organization.

About LifePath Hospice

LifePath Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 7,100 patients each year in Hillsborough County as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Healthcare professionals and trained volunteers embrace the LifePath Hospice mission to make the most of life by relieving the suffering of patients and their families affected by serious health issues. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body, and in 2017 was awarded deemed status.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation raises more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

