Farmmi Healthcare Subsidiary Receives BRC and HACCP Certifications

LISHUI, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI) announced that one of its healthcare subsidiaries, Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has been assessed and has been awarded the certificate for compliance with the requirements of BRC Global Standard Food Safety Issue 8: February 2019 , and has been awarded the certificate for compliance with GB/T 27341-2009 Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point ("HACCP") System – General Requirements for Food Processing Plant GB 14881-2013 General Hygienic Regulation for Food Manufacturing HACCP Additional Requirements v1.0. These two certificates further validate the Company's food safety system.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "After three days of comprehensive, careful examination, the audit team gave high marks for the Company's safety management and control, production oversight, product traceability, product inspection capabilities and overall processes. Given the stringent review process, many international buyers now rely on these certifications instead of individual customer audits. As a result, we place a high priority on compliance in all of our daily business decisions across our entire operation."

The BRC Global Standard for Food Safety is one of the highest standards of the EU food safety system, and has become the internationally recognized food safety standard system.

The HACCP is a preventive food safety control system. Through analyses of raw materials and various factors affecting product safety in the production process, HACCP develops preventive measures and corrective actions in food processing to ensure safe food for consumers.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

