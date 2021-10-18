Hub International Launches North American Complex Risk Practice

Industry Risk Leader Mary-Beth Hahn Joins HUB to Advance the New Multi-Disciplinary Offering to Best Manage Clients' Emerging, Growing Complex Challenges

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today the launch of its North American Complex Risk Practice and the addition of Mary-Beth Hahn, one of the industry's top risk experts, to lead the practice. Bringing together and accelerating HUB's already extensive network of specialists from its industry practices, placement, claims, analytics, captives and risk control teams, Hahn will lead the practice to address the growing need of clients seeking guidance on complex risk issues, to help them better assess, understand and quantify their exposures and develop strategies to minimize their total cost of risk (TCOR).

"Whether changing business models as a result of COVID, or confronting emerging risks like cyber, nuclear verdicts or increases in catastrophic weather events, our clients are facing complex risk issues from every direction," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB International. "Mary-Beth's extensive expertise and leadership combined with HUB's existing boundaryless network of specialists throughout North America will formalize our solutions to transfer risk, retain risk and manage losses for any size organization from Fortune 500 to middle market."

Hahn joins HUB from Wells Fargo/USI where she previously led the risk management practice. She brings more than 30 years of experience providing consultative risk advice and alternative risk solutions. As HUB's Complex Risk Practice leader, Hahn will drive the development of the practice and its overall strategy, enhancing its capabilities with talent development and recruitment, and creating products and resources for complex risk issues.

HUB's Complex Risk Practice represents specialists from multiple industries and product lines with deep expertise and experience in insurance programs and placements, claims, analytics, risk financing and risk control. The new practice's open architecture also includes specialists from wholesalers and reinsurance brokers. The Complex Risk Practice will advise U.S. and Canadian clients on the following:

Loss sensitive / cash flow programs

Excess casualty programs

Enterprise Risk Management

Shared and layered property program

Captives

Global accounts

Data / analytics

Risk purchasing / risk retention groups

Alternative risk financing

Loss portfolio transfer deals

Structured deals

Parametric solutions

Financial lines

Public D&O / cyber / E&O

Reinsurance

Transactional risk

