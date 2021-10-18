By utilizing open standards and first-in-class integration capabilities, Luma Health improves the patient's intake experience by sending information directly to the EHR, freeing up staff time to focus on patient care

Luma Health Announces EHR Forms, Freeing Staff from Administrative Tasks By utilizing open standards and first-in-class integration capabilities, Luma Health improves the patient's intake experience by sending information directly to the EHR, freeing up staff time to focus on patient care

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Health , the leading solution for Total Patient Engagement™, today announced an addition to its platform, EHR Forms, at HLTH 2021 in Boston.

"EHR Forms is designed to keep the EHR as the source of truth" said Aditya Bansod, Luma Health

Administrative staff across clinics and health systems are under constant stress today. The number of operational tasks they need to remember and complete when checking in a patient leaves them burned out, distracted, and prone to mistakes. EHR Forms will save administrative staff valuable time while reducing manual work, thus allowing them to focus on what really matters - patient care.

This new launch eliminates the need for administrative staff to manually input paper forms into patients' EMRs. Instead, data input by the patient on their mobile phone flows directly into the healthcare provider's EHR system without any staff intervention. In addition to improving the patient's overall experience over a paper-based system, it makes it easy for clinicians to approve changes in the patient's medical records.

"Luma Health's EHR Forms have really simplified our intake process," said Christine Balestrieri, Administrator at Cokingtin Eye Center. "By automating the manual work for us, Luma Health has saved our practice time and effort when processing a patient's intake information, so we can focus on our patients."

Administrator Flexibility

By using EHR Forms, administrators can utilize a single tool to create forms for both general intake purposes and specialty situations. Administrators can use EHR Forms to create forms for any situation by incorporating the immunizations, procedures, and diseases from United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) databases. With pre-created forms, EHR Forms can be used by clinics of any size and implemented in minutes.

Patient Experience

By eliminating the need to fill out lengthy paper forms, patients will be able to share information with their clinics, quickly and easily. Pre-built EHR Forms are designed with best practices in mind and can collect patient answers while also allowing for more specific clinical information to be captured.

Luma Health customers have used EHR Forms to streamline a variety of clinical, financial, and operational workflows, including new patient packets, HIPAA consents, financial authorizations, consents for treatment, and medical release forms. The end result is a patient experience that captures better quality data while being faster than other traditional methods.

Clinician Approval

EHR Forms free clinicians from the hassle of data entry and capture, so they can have meaningful conversations with patients. By having patient forms readily available in their EHR, clinicians can accept changes to patients' medical records within a few clicks.

Open Standards

By leveraging open standards defined in the USCDI and Health Information Service Provider (HISP), EHR Forms works with any Meaningful Use Certified EHR using C-CDA and Direct Messaging. As EHR Forms support and are built on top of national interoperability standards, clinics can be assured of long-term compatibility between the vendor and their EHR.

"EHR Forms is designed to keep the EHR as the source of truth by leveraging Luma Health's deep integration, historical knowledge of healthcare providers and technical expertise," said Aditya Bansod, Luma Health's co-founder and CTO. "This is an exciting step as we develop new ways to extend the power of the EHR and help our customers provide an even better patient experience."

EHR Forms is now available to all healthcare organizations using any of the 80+ EHRs integrated with Luma Health.

To learn more about Luma Health's EHR Forms, visit Luma Health at HLTH 2021 today through Oct. 20 at booth #1057 or visit: https://www.lumahealth.io/ .

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all patients. Every single point along the care journey should be simple, seamless, and effective, from accessing care to achieving health goals. Luma Health empowers providers to make this a reality through its digital health solutions, designed to boost access, streamline patient-provider communications, and drive increased revenues.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Luma Health's Total Patient Engagement Platform™ is accelerating the digital transformation in healthcare by delivering digital health solutions that drive patient engagement and continuous care, empowering thousands of providers and more than 20 million patients across the United States today. Additional information about the company is available at https://www.lumahealth.io/, https://blog.lumahealth.io/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/lumahealth/, https://www.facebook.com/lumahealth, and https://twitter.com/lumahealthhq

