NCOA Offers Simple Guide to Medicare Open Enrollment Online resource makes it easy for people with Medicare to choose the best plan for them

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, offers a comprehensive and easy-to-use online resource for people with Medicare to make informed choices about their coverage during Open Enrollment.

Open Enrollment is a limited annual opportunity to make sure your Medicare plan matches your needs when it comes to cost, coverage, convenience, and customer service.

Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn't cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget.

"Choosing a Medicare plan that doesn't cover what you need can be costly—for your health and for your budget," said NCOA President and CEO Ramsey Alwin. "People with Medicare should reevaluate their coverage every year to make sure it still fits their health care needs. Our Age Well Planner makes it easy."

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7, 2021, for coverage effective in 2022. On Age Well Planner, visitors can get a free, confidential Medicare cost estimate and connect with advisors who meet NCOA's Standards of Excellence.

People with Medicare also can explore:



About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

