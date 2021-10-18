BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham based companies Southern Oak Capital, LLC ("SOC") and Green Rock, LLC have acquired the Main Street Station retail condos in Breckenridge for $16.75 million. SOC plans to continue upon the improvements that have been made to the location. The asset includes 22 tenants over more than 34,000 square feet of retail at the base of Breckenridge's peak 9.

Southern Oak Capital Acquires Breckenridge’s Main Street Station

"We are extremely excited to acquire this asset on the base of peak 9. We had to move quickly and make an offer within the first week of it being listed, so we could purchase this asset outside of a traditional bidding process," said Kevin Price, Principal and Portfolio Manager of SOC.

The property was built in 2002 and consists of 3 buildings with retail on the first floor and residential condos above. Tenants range from national tenants such as Lululemon to local boutiques and restaurants. Throughout the year, the property is host to numerous events including farmers' markets and food and wine festivals during the summer.

About SOC Southern Oak Capital, LLC ("SOC") is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor that invests across a number of asset classes including private credit, leveraged loans & high yield, commercial real estate, and fund of funds. More info can be found at www.southernoakcap.com or by reaching out to Andrew Chipman at achipman@southernoakcap.com

This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

