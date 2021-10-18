uCloudlink Inks New Agreement with CJSC Indigo Tajikistan to Bring Better Data Connection to Central Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. ("uCloudlink" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UCL), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced that the company has further expanded its partnerships in Central Asia, by signing a new cooperation agreement with CJSC Indigo Tajikistan, an internet service provider in Tajikistan. Under the agreement, uCloudlink and CJSC Indigo Tajikistan will bring uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) products and related services to the local users, improving the quality of data connection services for users across the country.

Data connection is a long-standing problem for Central Asian countries due to high cost and limited buildout of connectivity infrastructure, the complex geographical features such as mountainous nature of the region with a lack of access to major undersea fiber-optic lines. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted once again the demand in countries in Central Asia. Activities such as remote working and learning have demonstrated that reliable data connectivity is increasingly important for every aspect of life, both for individuals and businesses.

uCloudlink's partnership with CJSC Indigo Tajikistan is uCloudlink's latest effort to empower data connection services development in Central Asia by providing local users with reliable, fast and affordable data connection products and services.

With uCloudlink's HyperConn™ technology solution through its PaaS and SaaS platform that integrates the relevant resources of data service suppliers, terminal suppliers and application developers to deliver an optimal data connectivity experience. Users can enjoy high-quality network connection at anytime and anywhere.

Launched in June 2021, uCloudlink's newest technological milestone, HyperConn™ technology solution would provide the superior network connection with reliable connection, fast speed with minimal interference. This performance is made possible due to HyperConn™ solution's ability such as monitoring networks, intelligently and seamlessly selecting and switching to the better network, based on real-time user information such as location, network usage and the performance of all available broadbands.

Committed to enabling users and business partners to enjoy better and reliable data connection services, uCloudlink will continue to seek more partnerships as it rolls out new technological innovations that optimize its user experience, and explores new ways to bring better network connection services to more users and business partners globally.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Carina Cheung

carina-pr@ucloudlink.com

(852) 21806111

View original content:

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.