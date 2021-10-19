Support Local Businesses
Aker Offshore Wind: Presentation of Q3 2021 Results

Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Offshore Wind will present third-quarter 2021 results on October 21, 2021.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211021_7/

Date and time: Thursday, October 21 2021 at CET 09:30

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/r/aker-offshore-wind--presentation-of-q3-2021-results,c3435324

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-offshore-wind-presentation-of-q3-2021-results-301402984.html

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.