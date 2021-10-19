Breethe Becomes New Mindset Partner of WW International

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Breethe, a global meditation and mental wellness app with more than 10 million downloads, announced today it has partnered with WW International, Inc., a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, to promote the importance of stress management and mindset in building healthy, sustainable habits.

In support of WW's holistic, science-backed approach to wellness and behavior change, and to specifically supplement its 'mindset pillar' of resources, Breethe will provide and curate mental wellbeing content in the WW app.

Available now in the WW app, members can relax and de-stress by using Breethe's expert-created content such as meditations, music and bedtime stories.

"Taking care of our minds is just as important as taking care of our bodies when it comes to overall health," said Gary Foster, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. "Science shows stress can impact eating and sleeping habits in particular…and not for the better. So, we're thrilled to partner with the mental wellness experts at Breethe to bring new mindfulness content to our members."

"One of the best things we can do for our physical health is to manage our mental health. Mindset can have a huge impact on what happens to our body and science supports this," said Garner Bornstein, co-founder and CEO, Breethe. "When we begin to consider our wellbeing from a holistic perspective, we're truly on the road to healthier and happier living — and that's exactly why a WW and Breethe collaboration is such a strategic and natural fit."

The WW and Breethe content partnership launches in time for Emotional Wellness Month during October and as consumers head into the busy, often stressful, holiday season.

About Breethe

Breethe helps people find inner wellness through guided audio meditations, master classes and programs, hypnotherapy, music for every mood, informative talks and bedtime stories. Offering new content daily and with personalized recommendations on how to cope with real-life challenges, such as sleep difficulty, work stress and relationship issues, Breethe helps people overcome anxiety, insomnia and stress. Available in English (iOS and Android) and in Spanish (iOS). Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps , or by visiting breethe.com .

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

