Garry Kasparov Kicks Off Masterclass On Kasparovchess.com

PARIS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garry Kasparov, former World Chess Champion and global media company Vivendi, announced an exclusive 55-part series masterclass on the multimedia chess playing and content platform, Kasparovchess.com. The Garry Kasparov masterclass video series is designed to bring beginners and experts alike into the strategic mind of Garry Kasparov so they can tackle the game of chess with confidence.

Launched in April of 2021, Kasparovchess.com offers features for all players, whether they are enthusiasts or beginners, including thousands of chess puzzles, online matches, in-depth tutorials, articles, documentaries, and now an exclusive masterclass with Kasparov himself. The masterclass is a flagship for the wealth of free and subscription-based content available on Kasparovchess.com. It features high-quality production as well as in-depth content previously unavailable to chess enthusiasts.

"I am eager to show players that there is more to chess than only the moves you make. It is a way of life," said Garry Kasparov. "My masterclass will elevate a person's game, but it will also help see the world from a different point of view."

"We've never seen Garry Kasparov like this. His dedication to his craft and his desire to bring that to the next generation of players is infectious and can be felt throughout the entire masterclass series," said Louis Germain, CEO of Keysquare, the Vivendi subsidiary that produces Kasparovchess.com. "Garry's masterclass is a beacon for the type of content consumers have quickly come to expect on the Kasparovchess.com platform. It demonstrates passion and inspiration for all types of chess players so that they can build their legacy using the tools Garry Kasparov teaches."

There is an array of content and services available on Kasparovchess.com in addition to Garry's masterclass, including a wide breadth of content for both beginners and pros. Kasparovchess.com has a monthly or yearly subscription of $13.99 or $119.99, respectively. The base platform is free, and subscription features include the masterclass, articles, online matches against masters, lessons, documentaries, puzzles, and more. Featured also is an exclusive podcast series where Gary Kasparov dives into The Queen's Gambit, for which he consulted.

Kasparov became the youngest world chess champion in 1985. He retired from public chess in 2005 and has since launched a foundation to help children have access to chess worldwide. He recently helped advise for "Queen's Gambit," a show about a chess prodigy that became Netflix's most-watched scripted limited series to date.

About Kasparovchess.com

Kasparovchess.com is a world-class chess community and platform for beginners, enthusiasts, and experts alike that offer exclusive access to chess lessons, matches, articles, in-depth videos, and documentaries, and an invaluable masterclass with the 13th World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov. The platform is designed to make chess accessible for everyone and life-changing in a way that only Garry Kasparov can—by giving audiences unparalleled access to the world of chess. Go to Kasparovchess.com to participate.

