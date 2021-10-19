ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Rod Nenner, 18 year NFL Team Veteran, Joining the Company Targeting North American Sports & Brand Partnerships

Rod Nenner managed many of the Washington Football Team's largest strategic partnerships, generating millions dollars in annual revenue.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (IPNFF: OTCQB) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that Rod Nenner has joined the Company as a strategic advisor to market the ImagineAR Fan Engagement Platform to the Sports Industry & Consumer Brands in North America. Mr. Nenner has spent 18 years with the NFL's Washington Football Team (formerly the Washington Redskins) as Vice President of Corporate Partnerships where he opened and managed many of the team's largest partners including naming rights to the team's practice facility, several clubs areas & gate entitlement at FedExField and monetizing the team's intellectual property including team branded lottery tickets and restaurants. During his tenure the Washington Football Team was one of the most profitable teams in all of sports and in the top 5 most valuable franchises in the NFL in part due to his local, regional and national partnerships.

According to Rod, "Today teams, leagues and venues are looking for new and exciting ways to engage fans, augmented reality does just that…it's new exciting and fans love it", he added "when done right it provides the fan a real connection to their team and the players they love".

Mr. Nenner continued ""as important as it is for the team to engage fans, ImagineAR provides team sponsors the ability to connect with the team and more importantly the fan themselves….what better way to endear your brand to a fan than by providing them something they can't get anywhere else…something they want to share on social media, an engaging AR experience".

"We have added a number of high-profile successful and experienced thought leaders in the global world of sports this summer including Ryan McCumber, Jerome DeChance, and today Rod Nenner. This talented group has demonstrated an impressive track record of success for decades bringing sports technology solutions to major sport leagues, teams, clubs, and brands. This combined with the launch of our new AR Cloud 2.0 Platform, SDK (Software Developer Kit) Version 1.4, and GDPR Platform Compliance this fall, ImagineAR is well positioned to grow revenue and deliver significant partnerships for the remainder of 2021 and the new year", said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR.

About Rod Nenner

Rod has participated as a speaker at numerous sports and media industry events including; IEG, NAB, SINC, SEME, NAPTE, NCTA, CMO Summit, Brand Slam Summit, Digital Hollywood at CES, Marketing Leadership Forum, Sports Techie and Hashtag Sports. In 2014 he was a featured speaker on venue and stadium management at the Josoor Institute (Doha, Qatar) as the country built the foundation for the 2022 World Cup. In 2018 he was selected as the Chairman of the CMO Leadership Forum where he provided the Keynote address.

In 2018 Rod was named to the Board of Directors of the USO of Metropolitan Washington & Baltimore, the largest USO Chapter serving over 250,000 service members and their families with an operating budget of $10M.

Rod holds a Masters degree from the London School of Economics & Political Science (London, England) and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations (Ithaca, NY).

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ImagineAR Inc.