Oakley Trucking Selects Netradyne's Driveri®

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netradyne, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing focusing on driver and fleet safety, today announced North Little Rock, AR based Oakley Trucking, Inc., a complete dry bulk transportation company with operations in 48 States and Canada, has selected Netradyne's Driveri® video devices to be installed across its entire fleet. The decision was made after a competitive review and pilot program. Concurrent to the Driveri rollout, Oakley will also be deploying the Geotab ELD solution provided by Authorized Geotab Reseller and Netradyne partner, Transflo.

"We already have a strong safety culture and driver reward system in place based on each driver's CSA score," said Roger Carson, Director of Safety, Oakley Trucking. "We wanted to further enhance our safety program with a camera that had superior clarity and delivered better insights. Driveri will sharpen our drivers' awareness and make it easier for them to reach and maintain their safety and career goals. We've already begun to roll out Driveri to our drivers and have found Netradyne's installation process to be smooth and the support unmatched."

Powered by AI and edge computing, Netradyne's Driveri is an advanced vision-based fleet safety camera platform built to reinforce good driving behavior. The system can assess speed, traffic sign compliance, following distance, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and more. Driveri alerts drivers of risky driving behavior by issuing a corrective alert in real-time, enabling fleets to better mitigate risks and reduce the likelihood of accidents. Because it analyzes 100% of drive time, Driveri can recognize and reinforce proactive driving, keeping drivers engaged and aiding fleets in retaining their best drivers.

"Industry leading fleets like Oakley need dependable fleet solutions that save their managers time. With Driveri and Geotab, Oakley now has a best-in-class fleet management and safety camera solution that provides a fully integrated customer experience through a seamless user interface," said Adam Kahn, President at Netradyne. "The straightforward reports and insights will help streamline their fleet management operations, while providing visibility to the entire driving day."

To learn more about the Driveri® products and the Netradyne platform, visit www.netradyne.com.

About Netradyne, Inc.

Netradyne harnesses the power of Computer Vision and Edge Computing to revolutionize the modern-day transportation ecosystem. Netradyne is an industry leader in fleet safety solutions, immediately improving driver behavior and fleet performance, setting the commercial vehicle driving standards. Netradyne collects and analyzes more data points and meaningful information than any other fleet safety organization so customers can improve retention, increase profitability, enhance safety, and enable end-to-end transparency. Organizations trust Netradyne to build a positive, safe, and driver-focused culture, so they can take their business to the next level.

