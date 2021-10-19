Official Game of Thrones Convention Launches Select Tickets and Guests

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A convention is coming and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment couldn't be more excited to reunite Game of Thrones series stars and fan favorites Alfie Allen ("Theon Greyjoy"), Jack Gleeson ("Joffrey Baratheon"), Kristofer Hivju ("Tormund Giantsbane"), Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), Daniel Portman ("Podrick Payne"), Gemma Whelan ("Yara Greyjoy"), and Isaac Hempstead Wright ("Bran Stark") for the first officially licensed fan convention celebrating the groundbreaking and global phenomenon, Game of Thrones, at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18-20, 2022. Select ticket offerings are available for purchase starting today on the Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention website, where fans can find details on ticket packages, pricing, updates on special guests and programming, and much more.

The Game of Thrones Official Fan Convention will offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore Westeros and beyond on a whole new level. And with the highly anticipated HBO Original series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, coming in 2022, there is plenty to celebrate and look forward to. From talent panels, photo opportunities, cosplay and trivia contests, to shopping for exclusive merchandise on an interactive show floor, fans will also have a variety of a la carte options to choose from. A la carte options include talent meet and greets, talent autograph sessions, exclusive panels, a dance party hosted by special guest, DJ Kristian Nairn ("Hodor"), and much more.

There will be a total of four ticket packages offered, which will include access to all three days of the convention. Launching today are the top-tiered Iron Throne Weekend Package and the general admission Raven Weekend Package. Additional ticket packages, as well as single day admission passes and a la carte add-ons will be available for purchase at a later date. Pricing and specifics on tickets and ticket packages can be found here.

HBO's Game of Thrones has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history. Having celebrated "The Iron Anniversary" in April 2021, which marked ten years since the first episode hit television screens, Game of Thrones continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences' excitement with the next iteration of the franchise, House of the Dragon.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available to stream now on HBO Max.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Creation Entertainment:

The Glendale, California based company is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary as the originator of touring fan conventions for major pop culture entertainment franchises. Creation has partnered with Warner Bros. for the past 11 years producing The Official Supernatural Convention Tour, honoring TV's longest-running genre series, as well as The Vampire Diaries and Lucifer Tours. During its 50-year history, Creation has presented conventions for fans of Star Trek, Star Wars, Twilight, The X-Files, Xena and many more!

