VAB Releases Report Showcasing How Today's Innovative Marketers Are Using Streaming to Drive Brand Success

VAB Releases Report Showcasing How Today's Innovative Marketers Are Using Streaming to Drive Brand Success Hulu, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, AMC Networks, Spectrum Reach, iSpot and TVSquared Among Suppliers of Case Study Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB), the voice of the video advertising industry, today released Stream On: 23 Real-World Case Studies Highlighting How Video Streaming Drives Brand Success.

Access the report at https://thevab.com/insight/stream-on-case-studies.

"With nearly all Americans now streaming, marketers across a variety of categories, investment levels and life stages are experiencing firsthand unprecedented opportunities for brand growth," said Danielle DeLauro, Executive Vice President, VAB. "Our collection of over 20 case studies represents a cross-section of premium publishers, distributors and measurement providers, and answers marketers' most frequently asked questions—such as how to use streaming to boost sales and extend reach."

Spanning across an assortment of product categories, the featured case studies were supplied by AMC Networks, Ampersand, DeepIntent, Effectv, Hulu, Innovid, iSpot.tv, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS' PlutoTV, Simulmedia, Spectrum Reach, TVSquared, VideoAmp and Xperi.

Each case study is tied to a corresponding question on the ability of streaming campaigns to deliver business outcomes. Among the featured questions and case studies:

How do marketers use video streaming to boost sales? CASE STUDY: TiVo extended campaign reach through data-driven Connected TV (CTV) advertising targeting sport enthusiasts, which drove a 25% increase in device sales.

How do marketers use streaming to extend the reach of their video campaign beyond linear TV? CASE STUDY: A luxury auto advertiser's streaming campaign on Tubi delivered on cross-channel incremental reach, with 89% of Tubi's audience being incremental to the linear buy, and only 3% of media volume overlapping between Tubi and linear campaigns.

How can marketers drive in-store traffic with streaming? CASE STUDY: Utilizing audience-based over-the-top (OTT) strategies, a tax services provider drove tax filing conversion rates for both their online services and retail locations. Among the results were a 10% lift in tax filing conversion rate and 66% more efficient cost per conversation.

Access the report at https://thevab.com/insight/stream-on-case-studies.

To request an interview with a VAB representative, email sabrina@rosengrouppr.com.

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAB