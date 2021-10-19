The Yoffi Shel Israel Exhibition

JERUSALEM, Israel, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoffi is hosting an exclusive opening party for the postcard exhibition 'Yoffi Shel Israel'.

Yoffi, a family-owned Israeli gastronomic souvenir business, in conjunction with the Jerusalem Post and Roman Abramovich, has invited thirty-six Soviet-born Israeli artists to illustrate postcards reflecting the country through their eyes and present their work at today's event being held at the Jerusalem House of Quality.

VIP guests at the exclusive event will include Anri Amir David, cyber security expert, entrepreneur, and the founder of global cyber-defence company Black Wall Global, along with Arkady Volozh, the founder and CEO of Yandex, the largest Russian technology firm. The event is expected to bring together numerous tech sector VIPs from both Israel & Russia.

David has said regarding the event that: "I will be happy to meet such a technology giant like Arkady and share views & ideas on our industry. I think that Russian-speaking Israelis lead the cyber security sector, and not only in Israel – the effect of their hard work is being seen globally. I'm looking forward to the future and some exciting developments for my new company, Black Wall Global."

About Anri Amir David:

Anri Amir David is a cyber-defence expert, entrepreneur, and the founder of Black Wall Global. He is a well-known personality in the tech sector, with over 20 years of experience in artificial intelligence and cyber security.

About Black Wall Global:

Black Wall Global is a cyber-Intelligence & security company that provides solutions for high level intelligence, cyber defence, and the protection of critical infrastructure facilities & big data services to global enterprises with the highest level of safety and security.

