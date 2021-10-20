Amazon Bestseller, The Living Room Leader - Leadership Lessons for a Hybrid Future is a "User Manual" for Forward-Thinking Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned leadership expert Debbie Goodman's latest book, The Living Room Leader – Leadership Lessons for a Hybrid Future , has shot to the top of Amazon's Bestseller list within days of its pre-sale last week.

"The pandemic proved that companies can pivot their business models faster than anyone thought possible. In the process many leaders uncovered innovative ways of managing their teams, boosting productivity, and engaging customers – often from their living room or kitchen table," says Debbie Goodman, Group CEO of Jack Hammer, an established executive search firm helping cultivate amazing workplaces where everyone thrives.

Goodman shares interviews with extraordinary business leaders from all over the world plus research and her own wealth of experience to distill the positive takeaways from COVID's catalytic impact on how companies will conduct business and lead people in the future. Along the way, she underscores the continued value of familiar practices that have stood the test of time.

In the process, Goodman identified 4 key trends influencing strategy among some of the most progressive companies globally that include:

Hyper-personalization of the employee experience. Redefining the nature of the office as a place of purpose. Spotlight on mental and emotional health, inclusion, and equity. Social impact as a key differentiator for growth.

The Living Room Leader shot to the Number 1 Bestseller spot in Business Leadership on Amazon and serves as a helpful user manual for forward-thinking leaders who are ready to take stock of what worked well during the pandemic, pare away what didn't, and pursue new hybrid alternatives. Head to debbiegoodmanleadership.com to learn more.

ABOUT DEBBIE GOODMAN

For more than two decades, Debbie Goodman has been helping boards and CEOs with their most important people, leadership, and talent decisions. Based in Los Angeles, Debbie is Group CEO of Jack Hammer, a global group of executive search, talent advisory, and leadership coaching companies. These include: Jack Hammer USA (which focuses on disruptive and emerging industries), Jack Hammer Africa (Africa's largest executive search boutique), Virtual Coaching Partners (an online leadership coaching platform) and OntheBLOCK (executive search for blockchain and crypto).

Debbie currently acts as Advisor to CoinFund and to Rebel Girls. Her first book, "InTheFlow – Taking Mindfulness to Work", was listed as one of the 'Top 10 Best' business books.

