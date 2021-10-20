Hitachi Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, today announced Hitachi has been named a Leader in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms for the second consecutive year. The Leader placement is based on Gartner evaluation of the Lumada portfolio of solutions and services, as well as Hitachi's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Hitachi Vantara Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hitachi Vantara)

Hitachi's Lumada portfolio combines proven Hitachi technologies with advanced analytics and data management capabilities. The portfolio is designed to enable industrial and enterprise clients to easily and more quickly develop and deploy industrial IoT solutions that accelerate time-to-insight and deliver better business outcomes. Lumada helps deliver high-value business outcomes including increased operational efficiencies and cost savings, enhanced reliability, improved asset utilization, performance management and product quality, and the creation of new business models.

"We believe Hitachi's continued recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms is a testament to the technological capabilities and industry expertise delivered by Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi group companies across industries," said Radhika Krishnan, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara. "From manufacturing to transportation and energy, our clients not only benefit from our cutting edge data technologies but also the collective experience and knowledge of our deep industrial expertise to generate impactful business outcomes."

Lumada accelerates the time-to-value of industrial IoT initiatives. Clients benefit from proven solution cores and co-creation services engagements with Hitachi. The services tap into Hitachi's expansive industrial, operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) expertise to create customized IoT solutions tailored to clients' unique requirements.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms at https://www.hitachivantara.com/ext/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-industrial-iot-platform.html (registration required).

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, Alfonso Velosa | Ted Friedman | Katell Thielemann | Emil Berthelsen | Peter Havart-Simkin | Eric Goodness | Matthew Flatley | Lloyd Jones | Kevin Quinn, 18 October 2021

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., guides our clients from what's now to what's next by solving their digital challenges. Working alongside each client, we apply our unmatched industrial and digital capabilities to their data and applications to benefit both business and society. More than 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara to help them develop new revenue streams, unlock competitive advantages, lower costs, enhance client experiences, and deliver social and environmental value. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2020 (ended March 31, 2021) totaled 8,729.1 billion yen ($78.6 billion), with 871 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 350,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi is working to increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers across six domains; IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Smart Life and Automotive Systems through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hitachi Ltd.